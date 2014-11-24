(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) The ability of the European Central
Bank's
Asset-Backed Securities Purchase Programme (ABSPP) to provide
capital relief to
eurozone banks could hinge on its plans to buy mezzanine
tranches, Fitch Ratings
says. The capital impact of the ABSPP purchases at different
parts of the
capital structure will vary with jurisdiction, underlying
assets, and the
originating banks' approach to calculating credit risk.
We looked at three hypothetical structured finance portfolios -
a Dutch RMBS
portfolio, a Spanish SME portfolio and a Greek RMBS portfolio -
and compared
capital charges on the underlying portfolio and securitised debt
in order to
assess the possible capital impact of ECB purchases at different
points in the
capital structure.
The capital benefits of securitising our hypothetical Dutch
portfolio (33% of
which are NHG loans with a 0% risk weighting) could depend on
loss assumptions.
Holding the underlying mortgages attracts a capital charge of
6.8% under the
Advanced Internal-Ratings Based Approach (AIRB), using Fitch's
probability of
default (PD) and loss-given-default assumptions.
When securitised, with a capital structure similar to that seen
in recent Storm
transactions (on which we also base our original loan-to-value
assumptions),
holding both the junior and mezzanine tranches would result in a
capital charge
under the current Supervisory Formula Approach (SFA) of 4.9%. An
originating
bank that securitised this hypothetical portfolio would
therefore get a 1.9pp
capital benefit by selling the senior tranche only.
However, the default and loss assumptions used in our analysis -
which are those
used in our 'Bsf' scenario for Dutch RMBS - may be more
conservative than those
used by Dutch originators, and this will be important for
capital treatment.
Reducing assumed PDs by around one-third lowers the capital
charge on the
underlying mortgages to 3.7%, while the cumulative charge on the
junior and
mezzanine RMBS drops to 4.0%, removing the capital benefit of
selling the senior
tranche without also selling mezzanine bonds.
For our hypothetical Spanish SME portfolio, capital relief might
be harder to
achieve. The underlying SME loans attract a capital charge of
16.1% under the
AIRB, again under Fitch's assumptions for the assets. An
originating bank which
securitised the loans and sold the senior tranche ('AA+sf'
rated, with an
attachment point of 30%) but retained the mezzanine (10%-30%)
and junior
(0%-10%) tranches would have to hold 17.1% capital against its
securitised
exposure. Thus it would have to sell mezzanine notes to achieve
the same capital
treatment it would receive for holding the underlying assets.
Obtaining capital relief is most challenging for the
hypothetical Greek mortgage
portfolio. We used assumptions in line with the 'Bsf' scenario
in our Greek RMBS
criteria, and based original loan-to-value ratios and mortgage
performance on a
Greek transaction that has seen relatively little support.
Under the Standardised Approach, used by some Greek banks, the
underlying loans
attract a relatively low (3.4%) capital charge, making it hard
to achieve
capital relief via securitisation. Using the AIRB, the capital
charge when the
originator holds the underlying assets is considerably higher at
14.1%. However,
the ECB's requirement that Greek securities it buys have a
minimum current
credit enhancement of 25% still makes it very unlikely that
capital relief would
be achieved by selling the senior tranche in a securitisation.
The legal act for buying ABS came into force last week (21
November 2014),
allowing purchases to start. The ECB has previously said it will
buy senior and
mezzanine tranches in the ABSPP but the latter must be
guaranteed.
Contact:
Atanasios Mitropoulos
Senior Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1082
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
ECB Takes Minimal Credit Risk with ABSPP
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.