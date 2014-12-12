(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) The Indian government's
plans to reduce
its stake in state-owned banks to 52% by 2019 will enable these
banks to
exercise greater flexibility in raising capital in the equity
market - by
allowing the dilution of government holdings for the purpose of
raising core
equity - says Fitch Ratings.
There is no indication as yet that the government has planned
this decision as
part of a broader privatisation initiative in the banking
sector, and Fitch
believes that the government's stakes in state-owned banks is
unlikely to go
below 51% in the medium term.
Fitch expects access to core equity to remain challenging,
however, with state
banks largely trading below book valueh,. As such, state-owned
banks will likely
have to continue relying on Additional Tier 1 (AT1) hybrid
instruments to
strengthen capitalisation in the short term, despite the
government's planned
sell-downs.
Thus far, state banks have been slow in issuing AT1 capital,
with only two
issues of IND25bn (USD400mn) each - Bank of India in August 2014
and IDBI bank
in October 2014. Combined, these two issues constitute roughly
5% of the Fitch
estimated total AT1 requirement through to 2016; affirming
Fitch's view of the
uncertainty regarding the ability of the domestic market on its
own to fulfill
the AT1 requirement of Indian banks.
Fitch estimates Indian banks to have large Basel III capital
needs totalling
USD200bn up to 2019, of which state-owned banks will account for
around 85%.
However, progress to strengthen capital has been slow, due to a
low internal
rate of capital accretion and limited access to core equity -
owing to
below-book valuations for many banks.
Asset quality and earnings continue to remain stressed for most
state banks
notwithstanding some signs of early recovery. Expectations of
higher
restructuring in 2HFY15 and muted credit growth could further
mean that earnings
(and valuations) recovery will be slow and protracted. As such,
the plan to
reduce government stakes may have to wait until there is a
meaningful recovery
in earnings and, therefore, equity valuations.
State banks account for nearly 75% of total banking system
assets but hold 90%
of the system's stressed loans, with the stress on mid-sized
state banks being
particularly acute. By comparison, private banks are in a
significantly stronger
position than their state-owned peers in terms of capital and
asset quality.
A cyclical recovery in FY16 should help ease the level of
stressed assets, which
Fitch expects to peak by March 2015, although we maintain that
private banks'
superior credit profiles puts them in a better position to take
advantage of a
cyclical upturn. Nonetheless, a recovery should provide an
environment for
greater stability in bank Viability Ratings heading into the new
fiscal year.
For more details on the sector, see "Indian Banks Report Card:
1HFY15 - Mixed
Signs of Stability, Capital Remains a Challenge", published 12
December 2014 on
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Indian Banks Report Card: 1HFY15
here
