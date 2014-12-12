(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) The Indian government's plans to reduce its stake in state-owned banks to 52% by 2019 will enable these banks to exercise greater flexibility in raising capital in the equity market - by allowing the dilution of government holdings for the purpose of raising core equity - says Fitch Ratings. There is no indication as yet that the government has planned this decision as part of a broader privatisation initiative in the banking sector, and Fitch believes that the government's stakes in state-owned banks is unlikely to go below 51% in the medium term. Fitch expects access to core equity to remain challenging, however, with state banks largely trading below book valueh,. As such, state-owned banks will likely have to continue relying on Additional Tier 1 (AT1) hybrid instruments to strengthen capitalisation in the short term, despite the government's planned sell-downs. Thus far, state banks have been slow in issuing AT1 capital, with only two issues of IND25bn (USD400mn) each - Bank of India in August 2014 and IDBI bank in October 2014. Combined, these two issues constitute roughly 5% of the Fitch estimated total AT1 requirement through to 2016; affirming Fitch's view of the uncertainty regarding the ability of the domestic market on its own to fulfill the AT1 requirement of Indian banks. Fitch estimates Indian banks to have large Basel III capital needs totalling USD200bn up to 2019, of which state-owned banks will account for around 85%. However, progress to strengthen capital has been slow, due to a low internal rate of capital accretion and limited access to core equity - owing to below-book valuations for many banks. Asset quality and earnings continue to remain stressed for most state banks notwithstanding some signs of early recovery. Expectations of higher restructuring in 2HFY15 and muted credit growth could further mean that earnings (and valuations) recovery will be slow and protracted. As such, the plan to reduce government stakes may have to wait until there is a meaningful recovery in earnings and, therefore, equity valuations. State banks account for nearly 75% of total banking system assets but hold 90% of the system's stressed loans, with the stress on mid-sized state banks being particularly acute. By comparison, private banks are in a significantly stronger position than their state-owned peers in terms of capital and asset quality. A cyclical recovery in FY16 should help ease the level of stressed assets, which Fitch expects to peak by March 2015, although we maintain that private banks' superior credit profiles puts them in a better position to take advantage of a cyclical upturn. Nonetheless, a recovery should provide an environment for greater stability in bank Viability Ratings heading into the new fiscal year. For more details on the sector, see "Indian Banks Report Card: 1HFY15 - Mixed Signs of Stability, Capital Remains a Challenge", published 12 December 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Saswata Guha Director Financial Institutions +91 22 4000 1741 Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai, 400 051 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Indian Banks Report Card: 1HFY15 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.