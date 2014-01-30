(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) High-profile credit card security
breaches at Target
and Neiman Marcus over the holidays have again brought the issue
of enhanced
fraud prevention technology to the fore, and Fitch Ratings
expects growing
concerns over security shortfalls to drive card issuers and
retailers toward
high-cost upgrades over the next few years.
While itâ€™s unclear how the upgrade costs will be divided
between banks,
retailers and payment networks, we believe interests are aligned
in the desire
to reduce card fraud. When a security breach occurs, retailers
face reputational
damage and potential hits to sales volume, while banks and
networks deal with
increased customer service demands and, often, the full cost of
fraudulent
charges. Fitch expects all parties will incur higher technology
spending in the
coming years to meet tougher card security standards already
established in
Canada and Europe.
The ultimate earnings impact on financial institutions will
likely be mitigated
by reduced fraud-related losses, lower customer service costs
and generally
happier customers.
Some parties have pushed for the introduction of
Europay-MasterCard-Visa (EMV)
chip technology to enhance fraud controls, whereby digital chips
embedded in the
cards would replace magnetic strips. This would prevent thieves
from creating
fraudulent cards. PINs could also replace signatures at the
point-of-sale as an
extra layer of security. Adoption of so-called
â€œchip-and-PINâ€� technology in
Europe and Canada has cut fraud rates dramatically. But adoption
in the US, to
date, has met resistance as merchants have generally steered
away from the heavy
investment necessary to upgrade point-of-sale terminals.
We expect momentum toward a new security standard to build
moving into 2015
because Visa announced a program that will shift inter-regional
liability
beginning in October 2015. This means that when a European chip
card is used at
a US merchant without a chip-enabled terminal, the merchant, not
the network,
will have the liability for any counterfeit fraud.
Still, the need for higher security standards goes beyond the
point-of-sale,
given the rapid increase in the number of ecommerce
transactions. According to a
recent Fed study of card payment activity in the US, the total
number of
unauthorized transactions (third-party fraud) during 2012 was an
estimated 31.1
million, with a total transaction value of $6.1 billion; up
nearly 10% from
2011. Card-not-present (generally online transactions) fraud
rates were about
three times as high as card-present fraud rates, while PIN debit
card
transactions had the lowest fraud rates in 2012. Fitch expects
increased
controls to be introduced for online transactions as well,
including the need to
enter a password or PIN during checkout.
Major card issuers, including JP Morgan and Amex, have noted
this month that the
Target and Neiman Marcus breaches have made it more likely that
new card
technology will be introduced in the US, probably through some
combination of
chip-and-pin for cards and tokenization (PIN/password) for
online transactions.
While reduced fraud losses will add to bottom-line earnings for
card issuers, it
will also serve to protect consumers from the headaches
associated with security
breaches. We believe recent headlines may draw the attention of
the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which may encourage banks to
accelerate
technology spend to enhance consumer protection.
