(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Carrefour Versus Tesco here LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the credit profile of major food retail groups Carrefour SA (Carrefour) (BBB/Positive) and Tesco Plc (Tesco) (BBB/Stable), the two largest food retail chains in Europe, to continue to diverge over the next two years. Fitch expects Carrefour's operational profitability to improve and leverage to be stable over the next two years. This will be driven by its restructuring programme, which is starting to show benefits. This has been factored into Carrefour's 'BBB' rating, whose Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable in April 2014. In contrast, Tesco's rating was downgraded in June 2014 to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', reflecting increased business risks and stretched financial flexibility. Following the recent profit warning, Tesco's ratings remain constrained by its currently weak price perception, under pressure operating margins and vulnerability to discounters. Tesco nevertheless benefits from a leading market share in its home markets, strong convenience store operations and conservative financial policy, together with a renewed urgency to reform both strategy and operations, encapsulated by newly appointed senior management. The report compares the two groups' operations in their home and international markets, operating margins, evolving store formats and financial structure and flexibility. The report also rounds off with a review of the two companies' most recent strategy and management changes. For more details see "Carrefour vs. Tesco" at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.