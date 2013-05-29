(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Better liquidity and capital, as well as
improving asset
quality and stricter regulation of U.S. banks, continue to
support Fitch's
stable rating outlook for the U.S. banking industry.
We revised the outlook on the industry to stable from negative
in June 2010, at
a time when banks' progress toward strengthened fundamentals was
underway,
despite a challenging economic environment. Capital positions
were being built
and asset quality trends were making a positive turn. These
trends have
continued, and banks' capital, liquidity and nonresidential loan
performance are
at all-time highs.
U.S. banks have been largely successful over the last three
years in adapting to
a host of legislative and regulatory challenges that have raised
costs and
increased operational complexity. In spite of these changes,
U.S. banks'
operating results have continued to improve, and tougher
regulation has
generally contributed to stronger capital and liquidity profiles
for rated
banks. We regard stricter bank regulation as generally positive
for creditors,
despite the ongoing difficulties faced by banks in boosting
equity returns.
We remain focused on the potential for offsetting risks related
to ongoing
regulatory uncertainty and litigation to erode credit quality
across the
industry. The low interest rate environment continues to
pressure net interest
margins and raises the risk that banks will stretch for yield.
The strength of
the housing recovery remains uncertain and home equity resets
could pose a risk
in a rising rate scenario. However, these negative factors are
balanced out by
the positive trends noted above and stronger bank fundamentals
overall.
Contact:
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0560
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.