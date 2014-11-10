(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Catalonia: Stalemate between Region and Central Government Creates Uncertainty here LONDON/BARCELONA, November 10 (Fitch) The Catalan government is likely to use the result of Sunday's non-binding consultative vote to push its agenda for reform and a formal referendum, Fitch Ratings says. But fierce opposition from the central government means the process and outcome are unpredictable. About 90% of votes were in favour of a Catalan state, with around 80% in favour of an independent state. The non-binding and disputed nature of the process meant turnout was lower than it would have been for a referendum, at around 40% of eligible voters, compared with around 70% at a general election and 85% in the recent Scottish referendum on independence. We have analysed three possible scenarios for this issue in our report Catalonia: Stalemate between Region and Central Government Creates Uncertainty, published today. The most likely is that the central and Catalan governments negotiate further devolution. The precedents for this are the Basque Country and Navarre, which have large tax-setting powers and keep most of the tax they collect. The impact on Spain's sovereign credit profile would be mildly positive because it would have eased one source of political risk over the medium term - provided any eventual settlement does not compromise its fiscal strategy at general government level. We would also expect an increase in Catalonia's fiscal revenues as it is a net contributor to the central government. This, combined with an increase in fiscal powers, would be credit positive and at least stabilise the region's rating. We believe it would address some of the structural problems resulting from the underfunding of essential public services and the reliance on cyclical fiscal revenues such as taxes on property transactions, and could be credit positive. The less likely scenario of full Catalan independence would most likely have negative consequences for Spain's sovereign rating. Even an orderly breakup of the country would pose risks to the national economy; much more so a disorderly breakup. In a disorderly breakup, in which Catalonia gained independence at the cost of leaving the European Union and eurozone, risks to both Spain and Catalonia would be exacerbated. The third scenario is a continuation of the current stalemate and uncertainty. This protracted tension could trigger some near-term deposit outflows, particularly affecting Catalan banks, increase the cost of funding and drive corporates to reduce capex in the region as a protective measure. Contacts Guilhem Costes Senior Director International Public Finance +34 93 323 8410 Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Michele Napolitano Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1536 Jeremy Carter Managing Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1391 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.