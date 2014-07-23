(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BBVA's deal announced Tuesday to acquire Catalunya Banc
will strengthen the group's sound domestic franchise and increase its exposure
to the Spanish operating environment, raising the correlation with the Spanish
sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings says.
At one notch above the sovereign rating, BBVA's 'A-' rating, is likely to be
maintained since more than 50% of earnings are still expected to originate
outside Spain after the acquisition. The geographical diversification places the
group in a stronger position than pure domestic banks to absorb unexpected
credit shocks. We view the risks of the transaction as limited, particularly in
light of Spain's improved operating environment.
The transaction is likely to weaken BBVA's credit profile slightly, but the
overall impact should be manageable because Catalunya Banc is moderate in size,
at around 11% of group assets at end-2013 and the group's capital is sound at
10.8% at end-1Q14. BBVA's strong retail focus and proven track record in
integrating banks means it is well placed to manage execution risks. Additional
guarantees on non-credit risks as part of the deal, including insurance
agreement penalties and other potential litigation risks, provide BBVA with
additional risk protection.
BBVA estimates a 55bp drop in its capital ratio. We expect its asset quality
indicators to deteriorate given Catalunya Banc's weak credit profile. But loan
reserve coverage levels are ample and are likely to be strengthened by
additional provisions. The improved operating outlook in Spain should support
the workout of problem loans.
The transaction gives BBVA the opportunity to enlarge its franchise and critical
mass in Spain, particularly in the relatively wealthy region of Catalonia. BBVA
expects to generate synergies in excess of EUR1.2bn in net present value terms
and Catalunya Banc should make positive contributions to group results from
2016.
The transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to
close by 1Q15. We will re-assess BBVA's risk profile once the acquisition is
completed and information made available.
The transaction is another milestone in the restructuring of Spain's banking
sector. Catalunya Banc is the last bank majority owned by the Fund for Orderly
Bank Restructuring (FROB) that was auctioned, following its nationalisation in
2011. Banco Mare Nostrum, which is still 65% state owned, plans to start its
privatisation process in 2015.
Catalunya Banc had EUR63bn of assets at end-2013 and provides banking services
to individuals and corporates through 773 branches. The bank has been undergoing
a clean-up process. It sold practically all of its problem real-estate loans to
Spain's bad bank SAREB, heavily reduced branch and staff numbers and more
recently agreed to sell a significant portfolio of poorly performing retail
mortgages to an asset securitisation fund.