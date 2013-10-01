(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY)
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and short-term IDR of 'B' are
unaffected by the
company's redemption of $129 million of its remaining preferred
stock issued
under the TARP Capital Purchase Program, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Fitch had anticipated CATY's repayment of TARP in 2013, and had
incorporated
this event in the upgrade of the company's ratings in the first
quarter of 2013
([1Q'13] see press release 'Fitch Upgrades Cathay General
Bancorp's L-T IDR to
'BB+' Following Mid-Tier Regional Peer Review' Feb. 14, 2013).
CATY's ratings
were upgraded following a continuation in improving asset
quality, capital
trends and a good earnings profile, as measured by return on
assets (ROA).
The company continues to maintain a strong capital profile, with
a TCE ratio in
excess of 11.5% at 2Q'13. Fitch anticipates some impact to
regulatory capital
ratios following repayment of TARP; however, such an impact was
expected with
the aforementioned redemption, is commensurate with the rating
level, and was
incorporated in the rating action earlier this year.
Fitch considers upward movement of the company's ratings to be
limited absent
significant improvement in the company's funding profile.
Conversely, ratings
could experience pressure if capital management is aggressive
subsequent to TARP
repayment, or if earnings and asset quality experience a
reversal in trends.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
-- 'Fitch Upgrades Cathay General Bancorp's L-T IDR to BB+'
Following Mid-Tier
Regional Peer Review' (Feb. 14, 2013);
--'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier Regional Bank
Group Following
Industry Peer Review' (Feb. 14, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.