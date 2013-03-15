(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) This year's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process for the largest U.S. financial institutions highlights the growing importance of qualitative risk assessment factors in the eyes of the Federal Reserve and other U.S. bank regulators, according to Fitch Ratings. Although 17 of the 18 firms reviewed under CCAR met the Fed's minimum capital standards in a severely adverse economic scenario, three institutions (JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and BB&T Corp.) will be required to resubmit capital plans and stress test outcomes after addressing certain qualitative shortcomings related to the stress-testing process and governance. In addition to JPM and Goldman, which had their applications approved conditionally pending an assessment of weaknesses in their capital planning processes, BB&T's capital plan was rejected on the basis of qualitative process considerations rather than quantitative risk factors. Ally Financial's plan was the only application to be rejected based on a failure to meet minimum capital standards in the Fed's adverse scenario. We believe this reflects the growing importance of qualitative, process-related factors, including the ways in which banks build and manage internal risk models, as prime determinants of future capital plan reviews by the Fed. This is particularly important at a point when improved earnings and capital retention by U.S. banks has made it less likely that institutions will fail to meet hypothetical post-stress capital requirements. In this year's CCAR results, projected minimum Tier 1 common ratios exceeded 5% under the adverse scenario for all reviewed bank holding companies with the exception of Ally. Contact: Christopher Wolfe Managing Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0771 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.