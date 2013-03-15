(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) This year's Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review
(CCAR) process for the largest U.S. financial institutions
highlights the
growing importance of qualitative risk assessment factors in the
eyes of the
Federal Reserve and other U.S. bank regulators, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Although 17 of the 18 firms reviewed under CCAR met the Fed's
minimum capital
standards in a severely adverse economic scenario, three
institutions (JP Morgan
Chase, Goldman Sachs and BB&T Corp.) will be required to
resubmit capital plans
and stress test outcomes after addressing certain qualitative
shortcomings
related to the stress-testing process and governance.
In addition to JPM and Goldman, which had their applications
approved
conditionally pending an assessment of weaknesses in their
capital planning
processes, BB&T's capital plan was rejected on the basis of
qualitative process
considerations rather than quantitative risk factors. Ally
Financial's plan was
the only application to be rejected based on a failure to meet
minimum capital
standards in the Fed's adverse scenario.
We believe this reflects the growing importance of qualitative,
process-related
factors, including the ways in which banks build and manage
internal risk
models, as prime determinants of future capital plan reviews by
the Fed. This is
particularly important at a point when improved earnings and
capital retention
by U.S. banks has made it less likely that institutions will
fail to meet
hypothetical post-stress capital requirements.
In this year's CCAR results, projected minimum Tier 1 common
ratios exceeded 5%
under the adverse scenario for all reviewed bank holding
companies with the
exception of Ally.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0771
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
