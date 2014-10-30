(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, October 30 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's key
economic
assumptions to be used for the 2015 U.S. bank stress tests
reflect tougher
cycles than 2014's tests under the severely adverse case, with
new, higher
inflation pressures being added in both the adverse and severely
adverse
scenarios, according to Fitch. The scenarios could result in
tighter margins of
safety in trough capital levels for some banks. However,
continued capital
build-up and strengthening asset portfolios in 2014 should
protect against
quantitative failures at the majority of banks.
Still, Fitch continues to see qualitative failures as a risk
among the banks
being tested given heightened regulatory expectations with
enterprise risk
management.
The scenarios are part of the annual Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review
(CCAR) process required under the Dodd-Frank Act. Thirty-one
banks with
operations in the U.S. must submit their self-assessment CCAR
results by Jan. 5,
2015 with a nine-quarter forward-looking cycle that ends in
fourth quarter 2017.
The Fed's results are expected to be released near first-quarter
2015's end.
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation will be the only new participant
in 2015.
Similar to last year, interest rate movements play a significant
role in the
test, and more so in the adverse scenario. Most notably,
inflation rises to and
holds at 4%, twice the level used in last year's adverse case.
Last year's test
included a rapid steepening of the yield curve, whereas this
year, the curve
rises and flattens in the latter half of the stress cycle.
Short-term rates lift
from their current level of zero and break through 5.0% in the
first half of
2017. The 10-year Treasury rises from the mid-2.0% range of
today to about 5.8%
toward the end of the test period. The yield curve retains a
relatively modest
upward slope throughout the adverse scenario.
A flattening of the curve in the latter half of the stress cycle
could result in
flat-to-falling interest margins at most banks given the rise in
deposit costs
(tied to short-term rates) relative to longer-term loan yields.
Moreover, a
significant rise in long-term rates, as in the adverse scenario,
could put
material pressure on Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratios for
those advanced
approach banks being tested, as unrealized losses build up
within investment
portfolios and flow to capital through accumulated other
comprehensive income.
Fitch notes that a rise in short-term rates as described in the
stress scenarios
may aid earnings for many banks given the generally asset-
(rate) sensitive
balance sheet positioning across the industry.
In the severely adverse scenario, Fitch generally sees higher
severities and
slower recoveries in the cycles. In this year's case, the U.S.
equity market
drops 58% between third-quarter 2014 and first-quarter 2016,
versus a 50%
drawdown in the prior exam. The market volatility index measure
(represented by
the CBOE VIX) rises to 79 versus peaking at 68 in the 2014 test.
Inflation
spikes at 4.3% in the current test, though it never broached
1.6% in last year's
severely adverse test.
Last year, only Zions failed the exam on quantitative grounds,
but later
resubmitted its results after selling troubled assets. The trust
and custodial
banks had the best margins of safety in last year's results,
followed by the
regional banks, and then the largest banks.
CCAR continues to use three hypothetical scenarios: a baseline,
adverse and
severely adverse in both the Fed's own assessment and for the
banks'
self-assessments. The structure of the test is similar to last
year, with 28
macroeconomic variables again being used, including six measures
of economic
activity and pricing, four measures of asset prices and six
measures of interest
rates. The test also includes a global market shock scenario as
well as a
counterparty default scenario for those banks deemed to have
significant
operations that could be impacted by such scenarios.
The global market shock and counterparty default scenarios have
not been
released as of yet. In Fitch's view, the incremental stresses on
those banks
have tended to provide them with less margin of safety for
passing on
quantitative grounds.
Contact:
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-3153
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.