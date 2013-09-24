(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, September 24 (Fitch) Central American bank credit
growth is
decelerating in line with the downward revision of GDP
forecasts, with Fitch
Ratings forecasting seven percent growth by year end, according
to a new report.
'Credit expanded between six and 12 percent in real terms year
over year in five
countries, while credit growth in Honduras lagged its peers at
2.2 percent,'
said Edgar Cartagena, Director, Financial Institutions. 'A
challenging operating
environment and stronger inflationary pressures are key factors
underlying the
credit slow-down.'
Profitability remains sound but on the decline except for El
Salvador and
Nicaragua. The region's return on average assets should approach
1.4 percent
toward the end of 2013, slightly below the 1.6 percent growth in
2012. Increased
funding costs and slowing credit growth will limit further
advances in
profitability. Operating efficiency improvements will not be
sufficient to
compensate for declining profitability metrics.
Banks' funding costs may continue increasing due to upward
adjustments in the
international rates, coupled with governments' larger needs for
local financing.
Higher liquidity reserve requirements in El Salvador and
Honduras resulting from
the electoral cycles, and changes in Costa Rica's foreign
currency risk
management given new regulations, should affect the costs of
funds in those
countries.
As of June 2013, funding costs increased in five of the region's
banking
systems, ranging from 13 to 112 basis points year over year.
Funding costs were
the lowest in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Panama.
Credit quality should remain good despite decelerating credit
dynamics
forecasts. Delinquency ratios continued declining across the
region, where
nonperforming loans represented less than three percent of total
loans. Loan
impairment reserves cover past-due loans comfortably, with the
exception of
state-owned banks in Costa Rica.
Capital remains sound across the region, with El Salvador and
Costa Rica
boasting a strong equity base. Bank capitalization in Guatemala
has remained
stable, albeit lagging the regional average, while high asset
growth has
diminished Panama's capital ratios, particularly in medium and
small banks,
where equity position is relatively lower.
For more information, a special report titled 'Central American
banks
Profitability Under Pressure Despite Strong Balance Sheets' is
available on the
Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516-6613
Edificio Plaza Cristal, 3rd Nivel
79 Av. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
San Salvador, El Salvador
Luis Mauricio Ayala
Analyst
+503 2516-6622
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
'www.fitchcentroamerica.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Central American Banks
Profitability
under Pressure Despite Strong Balance Sheets
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
