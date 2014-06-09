(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) The Bank of Ghana's (BOG) role in
funding Ghana's budget
deficit in the first quarter illustrates the financing
challenges the government
faces given surging yields and a deteriorating maturity profile,
Fitch Ratings
says. Printing money to finance the deficit will aggravate
already high
inflation (14.7% in April 2014) and contribute to further cedi
weakness. The
cedi has fallen 21% since the start of the year.
Fiscal and external vulnerabilities have mounted in Ghana, and
were reflected in
rising bond yields and cancelled bond auctions as market
participants appeared
increasingly wary. Non-banks - usually among the largest
purchasers of
government paper - became net sellers in 1Q14. Instead, the 2.1%
of GDP 1Q14
budget deficit was financed by the central bank, which provided
funding
equivalent to 10% of government revenue - twice the BOG's own
full-year limit.
The yields on three- and six-month treasury bills, which made up
25% of domestic
debt in 2013, have surged in recent months, with yields rising
520bp to 24.07%
between November 2013 and June 2014. The government did not
issue as planned
five- and seven-year bonds in March and May respectively, due to
punitive rates.
Ghana plans to move ahead with a new Eurobond and has hired
advisers to raise as
much as USD1.5bn, but attracting dollars to fund the current
account and budget
deficits looks increasingly challenging. A successful issue
might ease immediate
external financing pressures, but the cost would likely be high.
Fitch expects rising interest costs and weaker revenue growth on
the back of
rising macroeconomic uncertainty to push the budget deficit over
10% of GDP -
the third consecutive year of double digit budget deficits and
above the
government's target of 8.5%. This, combined with the steep
depreciation of the
cedi will see debt jump again to 61% of GDP by the end of 2014,
from 58.2% at
end-2013. Debt servicing costs have also risen steeply, to an
estimated 6% of
GDP in 2014 from 3.3% of GDP in 2011, adding to the intractable
nature of
Ghana's fiscal position.
External financing conditions will remain extremely tight over
the coming
months. Foreigners held 21% of domestic debt at end-2013, down
from 26% in
2012. Of this, roughly one quarter was due to mature by the end
of this month.
With some recent auctions suggesting foreigners' unwillingness
to rollover
existing debt, this could see a further outflow of funds adding
to pressure on
the cedi. Further stress might arise from Ghanaian banks
repaying dollar loans
taken out during 2013, and there are potential risks of further
dollar outflows
if the BOG were unable to roll over swap facilities and loans.
Gross external
financing requirements, net of FDI, stand at roughly 70% of
reserves. Reserves
were USD4.7bn in March 2014, a fall of USD900m over the quarter,
and just 2.3
months of current external payments.
Fitch placed Ghana's 'B' IDR on Negative Outlook in March 2014
highlighting
deteriorating external and fiscal balances and noting the
increasing challenge
and cost of financing the deficit. A further deterioration in
external finances
and an erosion of international reserves that jeopardised
external financing
capacity are ratings sensitivities. The next scheduled rating
review will be on
26 September 2014.
Contact:
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Ghana
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.