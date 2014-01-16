(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Heightened scrutiny of potentially
discriminatory
auto lending practices by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB)
will likely raise lender regulatory costs in 2014, according to
Fitch.
The CFPB started investigating the auto finance industry last
year concerning
allegations that it may be discriminating against consumers
based on race and
violating the antidiscrimination provisions of the Equal Credit
Opportunity Act.
Fitch believes the CFPB is currently in discussions with various
auto finance
players, including banks, captive finance arms of auto
manufacturers and
independent finance companies regarding their lending practices.
The regulatory actions pertain to the auto lending industry's
widely used
practice of making indirect loans through dealers, rather than
direct lending
(whereby a consumer enters a dealership with a qualified loan
from a bank). The
indirect lending system allows dealers to mark up the interest
rate submitted by
the lender.
In December, Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) became the first lender
to enter into
consent orders with the CFPB and the U.S. Department of Justice
regarding the
allegation of disparate impact in the auto finance business.
Despite reaching an
agreement, Ally maintains that it does not make loans to
consumers, but rather,
it purchases installment contracts originated by auto dealers.
Ally has further
stated that its underwriting process does not include
information on a
consumer's race or ethnicity, but rather, is based solely on a
consumer's
creditworthiness and contract characteristics.
As part of the consent orders, Ally agreed to a $98 million
settlement (an $18
million civil penalty fee and an $80 million contribution to a
settlement fund).
The order also requires Ally to implement a compliance program
to monitor dealer
markups in order to prevent future discrimination or eliminate
dealer markups
altogether.
Fitch believes Ally's acceleration of the settlement ahead of
its competitors
may be partly due to the lender's desire to allay investor
concerns ahead of a
potential IPO.
Fitch also notes that CFPB does not have jurisdiction over auto
dealers and
their practices. Actions taken against lenders could be an
indirect way to
regulate dealers.
We expect this issue to receive considerable attention in 2014,
with more banks
and finance companies subject to fines and settlements. This
could ultimately
lead to changes in established business practices, including an
elimination of
the dealer markups altogether in favor of flat dealer fees.
Regulatory scrutiny from the CFPB is expected to remain elevated
for the
foreseeable future. Moreover, increased regulatory costs and
compliance
requirements are expected to continue to weigh on operational
flexibility and
the financial performance of auto lenders in 2014.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
