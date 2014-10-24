(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 24 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT)
third quarter 2014
(3Q'14) earnings were, on balance, more of the same, according
to Fitch Ratings.
Overall expense growth modestly outpaced revenue growth despite
some continued
growth in servicing and management fees as well as a pick-up in
foreign exchange
trading.
These results equated to a return on average equity (ROE) of
10.6% in 3Q'14
compared to 11.9% in the sequential quarter and 10.8% from the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch continues to note that while these results are
satisfactory from a credit
perspective, they remain below the company's long-term averages
and Fitch's
long-term cost of equity assumption for the company of
approximately 12%.
STT's asset servicing and asset management revenue continues to
expand primarily
due to higher global equity markets and some new business wins,
partially offset
by a stronger U.S. dollar. Additionally, due to higher foreign
exchange (fx)
volatility, volumes and therefore fx revenue picked up during
the quarter.
Nevertheless, lower securities lending revenue, particularly
relative to the
sequential quarter, and lower processing revenue offset these
increases.
Additionally, the company's net interest revenue (NIR) growth
remains
challenging amid the persistently low interest rate environment.
STT's NIR grew
2% from the sequential quarter and 4% from the year-ago quarter
due, in part, to
higher levels of earning assets.
However, the company's net interest margin (NIM) continued to
decline to 1.06%
in 3Q'14, down from 1.12% in the sequential quarter and 1.27% in
the year-ago
quarter. The NIM decline was due in part to lower reinvestment
rates as well as
some mix shift in the securities portfolio in preparation for
compliance with
Liquidity Coverage Rule (LCR) which will go into effect in
January 2015.
Fitch believes that STT will be in compliance with the LCR when
it goes into
effect next year.
Given the challenging interest rate environment, expense
management remains a
key lever management can pull to support the company's earnings.
Expenses
increased by 2.3% relative to the sequential quarter, and
increased 9.9%
relative to the year-ago quarter.
Fitch would expect management to continue to balance investing
for future growth
and absorbing higher regulatory and compliance costs with
continuing to realize
savings primarily from its Operations and Information Technology
transformation
program.
On balance, Fitch would not expect STT's earnings to
meaningfully increase until
short-term interest rates rise. In Fitch's view STT remains very
sensitive to
higher short-term interest rates.
Over time, STT's balance sheet has expanded as the company has
continued to
accumulate deposit balances as overall liquidity in the markets
remains very
high. This growth has proportionally been invested in the
securities portfolio
which remains highly rated, as well as some loans. To this end,
STT has also
started a comparatively small leveraged loan portfolio, which as
of 3Q'14,
amounts to $1.8 billion. To put in it context, though, the
company's total
balance sheet amounts to nearly $275 billion.
STT's capital position remains good. The company's estimated
fully phased-in
Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the Advanced
Approach was
11.8% at 3Q'14, and under the Standardized Approach was 10.1%.
STT will be
subject to the lower ratio of these two approaches.
STT is also subject to the final Enhanced Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR),
which at the holding company is estimated to be 5.7% at 3Q'14,
above its 5.0%
required minimum and at the main banking subsidiary estimated to
be 5.4% at
3Q'14, below the 6.0% required minimum. Fitch would expect STT
to take actions
such that both ratios are above required minimums when the rule
eventually goes
into effect.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc
79 W Madison St.
Chicago, 60602
Secondary Analyst
Chris Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.