(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) Chile's proposed tax reforms
highlight a commitment
to fiscal responsibility within a strong policy framework, Fitch
Ratings says.
These factors support the sovereign's 'A+'/Stable rating,
although there are
risks that the proposed reforms could dent investment and growth
prospects.
The reform package presented to Congress on Monday by President
Michelle
Bachelet was in line with campaign pledges made ahead of her
election last
December. Key measures include cutting the highest rate of
personal income tax,
increasing the corporate income tax rate, and calculating
corporate income tax
on an accrual rather than the current cash basis. The reforms
are intended to
improve tax equality, reduce tax evasion and help fund social
spending,
particularly education reforms following student protests in
recent years.
The government is acknowledging popular pressure for better
living conditions
and social mobility. Its continuing commitment to prudent fiscal
management is
demonstrated by its attempt to meet the resulting budgetary
demands through a
comprehensive package of long-term measures, to be phased in
over four years,
that will increase the tax revenue base. The government wants to
eliminate the
cyclically adjusted fiscal deficit by 2018, from 0.6% of GDP in
2013.
Tax rate increases and new tax categories would help the
government increase the
tax burden, which remains low relative to 'A' category rating
peers. The reform
could increase tax collection from large corporations, but its
impact on future
investment is difficult to predict (the current system of
corporate taxation was
designed in the 1990s to promote high investment ratios).
The reform proposal coincides with a slowdown of the Chilean
economy due to
falling copper prices and external demand, especially from
China, and increasing
labour and energy costs in the mining sector (which, by eroding
profitability,
have reduced mining-related taxation). On Monday Chile's central
bank cut its
GDP growth forecast for 2014 to 3%-4%, from 3.75%-4.75%, noting
the drop in
investment in recent quarters. If large Chilean corporates
respond to the tax
reforms by reducing investment rates, growth prospects could be
further
affected.
But the phasing in of the reforms may reduce this risk. And
Chile's sound
macroeconomic policy, strong institutional framework, political
stability, and
business-friendly environment will remain conducive to
investment in the mining
sector, while the country retains strong capacity to implement
counter-cyclical
monetary and fiscal policies to cope with external shocks.
Moreover, the reform offers investment incentives for SMEs. And
even at its
increased rate of 25%, Chilean corporate tax will not be
especially high
compared with other Latin American jurisdictions.
