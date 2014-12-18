(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published its 2015
outlook report for the Chilean insurance industry.
The stable sector outlook for the Chilean insurance industry
reflects the high
probability that Fitch will affirm its current ratings assigned
to the local
companies. This scenario responds to Fitch's view about the
sector, which is
considered to be mature, in a regional context, with adequate
operational
flexibility, which would allow Fitch to keep its metrics stable
despite the less
dynamism in the local economy.
Fitch foresees 2014 growth in the range of 6.0% (nominal) and
near to 7.0% for
2015. The lower growth compared to previous years was in part
determined by
economic variables which had affected both the life and non-life
insurance
segment, and thus the aggregate. Due to the slowdown in the
annuities activity,
the agency projects year-end growth near to 6.0% for the life
segment, and in
the range of 7.0% for 2015, buoyed by the savings lines' growth.
For the
non-life segment, Fitch foresees a year-end growth of 4.5% and
5.9% for 2015,
affected by the less dynamism in the auto segment (especially
due to the
slowdown in new car sales) and the soft cycle of reinsurance
tariffs.
The Chilean insurance industry is highly competitive; however,
it remains
attractive for new business generation, leading to a broader
overall market As
of September 2014, the industry was composed of 62 insurance
companies; 33
related to the life segment and 29 to non-life lines. Fitch does
not foresee
changes in the gross written premiums breakdown: 66.8% for the
life lines and
33.2% for non-life lines; this composition has not changed over
the last few
years.
Results for the industry remain volatile driven mainly by
volatility of life
insurance results. Although the life segment has historically
been the segment
mainly responsible for the industry's volatility, during the
2014 determination
of the mark-to-market valuation (applied since 2012), the fall
in interest rates
had an effect on non-life segment volatility and thus on the
aggregate.
During the last years, the Chilean insurance industry has been
exposed to
catastrophic events, which, due to the solid reinsurance
protection maintained
for these companies, have not had a significant impact on the
solvency of the
companies rated by Fitch. In Fitch's opinion these events have
only had an
impact on the companies' net results; nevertheless, an increase
in their
frequency could affect the available reinsurance capacity, which
could lead to
higher levels of retention and risk exposure.
Contact:
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56 2 2499 3309
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Carolina Alvarez
Director
+56 2 2499 3321
Santiago Recalde
Associate Director
+56 2 2499 3327
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Chilean
Insurance
Industry (Growth in a Slowing Environment)
