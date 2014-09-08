(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 07 (Fitch) Planned issuance of Basel III
capital securities
by China's largest commercial banks through to the end of 2014
could be sizeable
and, as a result, may face a challenging market, says Fitch
Ratings. The large
volume of issuance relative to the size of the market could test
investor
appetite when there are persisting uncertainties surrounding
slowing
profitability growth, rising non-performing loans (NPLs) and
concerns about the
state of the property market. Chinese bank issues are also
likely to come when
European lenders are looking to return to the market with
sizeable transactions
following the seasonal summer lull.
Based on market sources, we expect up to USD20bn in Additional
Tier 1 (AT1) and
Tier 2 (T2) capital to be issued by the big five Chinese state
lenders by the
end of the year, some of which will be raised in offshore
markets.
The issuance of capital securities by Chinese banks will provide
a supportive
buffer as economic conditions become more challenging. Raising
this form of
capital is part of the Chinese authorities' plans to fortify
balance sheets of
systemically important banks amid potential asset quality risks,
rising
off-balance sheet exposures, tightening profit margins owing to
the forthcoming
liberalization of interest rates and liquidity volatility.
Further, this will
also better position Chinese banks for ongoing asset growth.
The likely USD20bn in issuance of capital securities by the big
five banks is
equivalent to just 2.7% of end-2013 capital and 0.2% of total
assets. While new
capital securities may boost confidence in the system, the size
of issuance will
be small relative to existing capital and assets, and is no
substitute for
common equity. Chinese banks have lower equity to asset ratios
than emerging
market peers, and this is before factoring in potential
off-balance sheet risks
emanating from the shadow banking system in China.
Some of the issuance will probably go toward refinancing legacy
subordinated
debt. As such, the capital raisings alone should only be
modestly credit
supportive.
An additional challenge for international investors will be the
uncertainties
around how China will address the point of non-viability (PONV)
for banks.
Previous international Basel III issuance by Chinese banks has
been completed
through their Hong Kong-based subsidiaries, which are regulated
by the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority. In China, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) has
discretion to determine PONV for T2, but the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) and
State Council may also play influential roles in determining
PONV, particularly
when it comes to public sector capital injections. However, for
the large,
systemic banks, the Chinese government will likely seek to avoid
triggering PONV
as this would indicate a systemic bank failure.
While we expect all of the big five state banks to issue capital
securities, as
the final amount to be raised remains unknown, it is too early
to determine to
what extent these issues will offset pressures in the system and
have a positive
influence on bank standalone strength, reflected by the
Viability Ratings (VRs).
Fitch's main measure of capital when assessing bank capital
strength, Fitch Core
Capital, will not be strengthened by these issues. The
relatively modest VRs of
China's largest lenders - the five state-owned commercial banks
all maintain VRs
in the 'bb' range (see Rating Action Commentary: "Fitch Affirms
China's 5 State
Banks at 'A'; Outlook Stable", 8 September 2014) - reflect
potential pressures
from a combination of rapid system-wide credit risks, strains on
capital,
liquidity volatility and tightening margins as financial
liberalization gathers
pace.
