(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Chinese engineering
and construction (E&C) companies' leverage may fall as working
capital needs, a
main driver of leverage, decline amid slowing property
construction activity in
China. However, counterparty risk may rise as property
developers' cash
positions tighten, which could lengthen collection days for
contractors.
Contracted property sales by gross floor area in China fell 9%
yoy in the first
nine months of 2014, compared with a 23% rise in the same period
last year, data
from National Bureau of Statistics showed. With the softening
sales, the amount
of newly launched property construction by area fell by 9% yoy
compared with the
7% increase a year ago, indicating contractors' order books are
shrinking.
In contrast to developed E&C markets such as Europe, most
Chinese E&C firms
maintain positive working capital positions: they only receive
instalment
payments from customers after finishing portions of the
projects. Meanwhile,
they have to fund payables, such as building materials and
payrolls. In
addition, some cash is locked up for bidding and performance
guarantee deposits
(sometimes 3%-5% of total contract value) during the bidding and
construction
process as well as for quality guarantee funds after project
completion.
With smaller order books and fewer new orders up for grabs,
however, this means
Chinese E&C firms require less cash to fund working capital and
have more
readily available cash, leading to a reduction in leverage.
However, Fitch expects counterparty risk to rise, particularly
from smaller
property developers, if weakness in the property market
continues over a
prolonged period. Chinese property developers often partly
finance their
projects by taking the advantage of E&C firms' balance sheets;
the former might
extend payment periods to contractors given faltering property
sales.
Fitch believes those Chinese contractors with more diversified
end-markets,
especially those involved in infrastructure construction, are
better positioned
to weather the property market slowdown. For
government-supported property
construction projects such as affordable housing, the
counterparty risk in
accounts receivable is not a major concern. It is also worth
noting that
state-owned E&C firms generally have better access to debt
funding with more
favourable terms than private ones in China.
Contact:
Stella Wang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3026
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai, China
Cosmo Zhang
Director
+852 2263 9696
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.