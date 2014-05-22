(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The deal between Russia and China for Gazprom to supply 38 billion cubic metres
(cm) of gas a year to CNPC represents a significant growth opportunity for the
company, Fitch Ratings says. Gazprom could increase export volumes to China without affecting
its ability to deliver to existing European customers, by developing untapped reserves in
eastern Russia.
Some have portrayed the deal as Russia turning away from Europe, in light of the
ongoing situation in Ukraine. While it certainly begins to give Gazprom options
in where to export, the company's challenge historically has been to find ways
to monetise its 23 trillion cm reserves at acceptable prices - and the best
scenario for the company is an increase in production.
The deal is therefore positive for Gazprom's medium- to long-term prospects,
especially if it opens the door for a further deal to sell gas from its
developed western fields to China in due course. In the short term, there is a
chance it may lead to higher leverage, which could weaken the company's credit
profile. But this will probably not affect the rating because Gazprom's
standalone credit profile is in the high 'A' range, while its rating is capped
by the Russian sovereign at 'BBB'/Negative, which gives it a lot of financial
flexibility at the current rating level.
While pricing has yet to be announced, it appears from headline numbers that the
price will be at or above USD350 per thousand cm. This is comparable to that of
Gazprom's contracts with western European customers (USD378 per thousand cm in
2013), and far above the prices at which gas can be sold in Russia. But a key
difference is that gas to be sent to China will come from largely undeveloped
fields, implying a significant up-front investment, which President Putin
announced as USD55bn. The 38 billion cm announced is equal to about a quarter of
Gazprom's annual deliveries to Europe.
This amount should be seen in the context of Gazprom's 2013 capex spending of
USD40bn, over USD7bn of post-capex, post-dividend free cash flow, FFO net
adjusted leverage below 1x, and over USD20bn cash on hand at end-2013. Russian
officials also announced that Russia may abolish the mineral extraction tax for
gas fields delivering gas to China - potentially adding around USD20 to
Gazprom's EBITDA for each thousand cm sold to the country.
All of this suggests the investment will be manageable, although funding may be
harder to come by than it might have been without the tensions surrounding
Ukraine. Since the Ukraine crisis erupted no major Russian corporate has issued
a bond internationally and western banks have been tightening lending. But even
without these funding sources, which may return in time, Gazprom is likely to be
able to obtain the necessary funding from state banks, other international
banks, the local bond market, or ultimately the Russian state. This is assuming
that CNPC does not provide prepayments as part of the deal - which press reports
suggest is still under discussion.