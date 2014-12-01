(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) China's proposed bank
deposit insurance
scheme, announced on 30 November, would be an important
development for further
financial reforms to reduce moral hazard and inappropriate
risk-taking by banks
- by extension contributing to a more rational pricing of
capital in the
economy, says Fitch Ratings. This would ultimately translate
into greater
economic rebalancing as well as a potentially lower propensity
for the state to
support non-systemically important banks.
According to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the proposed
insurance scheme
will cover a maximum of CNY500,000 (USD81,000) per deposit
account (yuan and
foreign currency), allowing for full insurance of 99.6% of
accounts or an
estimated 46% of total deposits. However, deposits at the China
branches of
foreign institutions, and Chinese banks' offshore deposits, will
not be covered.
Neither will interbank deposits of other institutions.
Banks' contribution rate for the insurance plan and target fund
size have yet to
be determined but will be based on both a standard and
risk-adjusted measure,
with contribution rates differing depending on the banks'
management and risk
conditions. But Fitch expects the contributions not to be overly
burdensome in
themselves.
More broadly, though, Fitch maintains that deposit insurance
will lead to
further financial reforms - and, over time and depending on how
it is
introduced, potentially significant changes to China's banking
system as well as
macroeconomic effects.
There is an implicit government guarantee on all deposits in
China, which is
arguably perceived by domestic investors as extending to bank
wealth management
products (WMPs) as well. The authorities have largely protected
such
obligations, thereby contributing to China's banking system
stability, but it
has also created significant moral hazard and led to
inappropriate risk-taking
by banks.
Introducing a deposit insurance scheme in conjunction with a
resolution
framework, could mean the state may lower the likelihood of
support for less
systemically important banks, thus mitigating inappropriate
risk-taking. This
would be credit negative from a support perspective for the
affected banks.
Fitch's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on the 15 rated Chinese
commercial banks
are all support-driven.
Furthermore, Fitch views insurance as an important pre-requisite
for full
deposit rate liberalisation - a necessary reform for more
market-determined
pricing of capital. Without deposit protection, smaller banks
would most likely
need to pay significantly higher rates to retain depositors
under a fully
liberalised rate environment - owing to the greater stability
the larger banks
could offer depositors. As such, a deposit insurance plan would
be essential to
creating a more level playing field between larger and smaller
institutions.
Even with an insurance plan in place, the funding cost
differential between
large and small banks is likely to widen when rates are
liberalised, with the
competition for depositors leading to higher funding costs and
margin
contraction. To offset this, the regulators may be tempted to
introduce
additional measures to boost market liquidity, such as further
relaxation on
loan/deposit ratios and reducing reserve-requirement ratios.
It remains unclear as to whether or how a system of explicit
deposit insurance
could affect investor confidence in the WMP sector. Fitch
believes it is mostly
the higher-net-worth investors who invest aggressively in WMPs
(and these
investors will not be fully covered by the scheme anyway), but
there may be
decreased investor appetite for WMPs resulting from the
insurance scheme. This
could be credit-negative for those institutions that have been
more dependent on
this channel for balance-sheet management.
It is important to note that the way in which the deposit
insurance plan is
introduced could have long-term effects. If introduced in a
manner that leaves
investors with the impression that the state's implicit
guarantee remains
intact, then the impact on reducing moral hazard in the banking
sector will be
limited.
From a sovereign perspective, the introduction of a deposit
insurance scheme
would not affect Fitch's view on the contingent liability
incurred by the
sovereign for potential provision of support to the financial
sector. In
practice, the sovereign in most countries is implicitly liable
for ensuring at
least that retail depositors do not lose capital in the event of
a bank's
insolvency. A formal deposit insurance system may even diminish
the scope for
sovereign costs by making a deposit run less likely.
