(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that China Fishery Group Limited (China Fishery; BB-/Negative) has adequate liquidity to manage its higher refinancing needs in 2014 due to continued bank support and likely higher operating cash flow generation. The company indicated at a regular briefing with Fitch that it is on track with its efforts to refinance its bridge loan as well as other borrowings that fall due this year. In its 2013 annual report, the company said the USD356m bridge loan will be refinanced with medium- to long-term bank loans. Fitch is also of the view the fact that the providers of the bridge loan are among the banks in line to participate in the refinancing exercise means the company likely has room to manoeuvre on the loan repayment. China Fishery's operating cash flow remains healthy as reflected in the USD61m funds from operations it generated in its fiscal first quarter that ended December 2013 (1QFY14). The increase in its inventory to USD199m in 1QFY14 from USD98m in the whole of FY13 was helped by its successful catch in the just-concluded Peruvian anchovy fishing season (November 2013-January 2014). The higher inventory will support stronger sales and operating cash generation in 2QFY14 than in 1QFY14. China's Fishery's credit profile has weakened following the acquisition of Copeinca ASA for USD778m in August 2013. The Negative Outlook on the company's ratings reflects its elevated risk profile following this transaction. For more information see Fitch's rating action commentary "Fitch Revises China Fishery's Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings" dated 4 July 2013.