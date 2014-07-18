(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that the ratings of China Fishery Group Limited (China Fishery; BB-/Negative) and its bonds due 2019 will not be impacted even if the proposed amendments in the consent solicitation announced on 14 July 2014 are adopted. The purpose of the consent solicitation is to remove the restriction on Copeinca ASA and the operating entities under it from guaranteeing debts of China Fishery group. Norway-based Copeinca ASA, a major anchovy-quota holder in Peru, was acquired by China Fishery in 2013. Major proposed amendments of the indenture include permitting Copeinca ASA and its subsidiaries to guarantee China Fishery's existing USD300m senior notes, USD650m credit facilities and an additional USD250m indebtedness that may be issued; permitting Copeinca ASA to transfer its key subsidiary Copeinca Internacional S.L.U. to CFG Peru Investments Pte Limited (CFG Peru) and/or transfer its interest in the issuer of Copeinca ASA's bonds to Copeinca Internacional S.L.U; and allowing Copeinca ASA to merge with or transfer its assets (including by way of liquidation) to CFG Peru. The proposed amendments will pave the way for China Fishery to consolidate its Peru operations under its main Peru subsidiary, CFG Peru. The proposed amendments will not alter the key business terms, such as the interest rate or maturity date, of the USD250m Copeinca bonds due 2017. Fitch does not see any changes to its view on China Fishery if the proposed indenture changes are adopted because the agency already expects China Fishery's Peru operations to eventually be fully integrated and considers Copeinca ASA's bonds as part of China Fishery's debts. For a more detailed discussion on China Fishery's rating, see "Fitch Affirms China Fishery's Ratings; Outlook Negative", dated 26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.