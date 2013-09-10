(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 10 (Fitch) The gas supply agreements
that China has
signed with Gazprom and Novatek are positive for the long-term
credit profile of
both companies, and indicate a willingness by China to invest
directly in
Russian natural gas, Fitch Ratings says.
The Gazprom deal with China National Petroleum Company (CNPC)
creates a legally
binding agreement to supply natural gas after years of
negotiations even if it
did not settle the issue of price for the exports. Final
agreement is expected
by the end of the year, Gazprom Chief Executive Alexey Miller
said last week in
a statement in St Petersburg.
For Gazprom, the deal offers the twin benefit of opening up
access to a
fast-growing market and reducing the group's reliance on exports
to Europe. The
Russian company is facing rising competition in Europe, and
comes under regular
pressure from customers to cut prices by removing the link in
its contracts
between gas prices and oil prices. We have previously said,
therefore, that
agreeing a deal on gas sales to China would be an important step
in
strengthening Gazprom's credit profile in the long term.
The cost of developing fields and building a pipeline to supply
up to an initial
annual 38 billion cubic metres of gas to China will be around
USD50bn to USD60bn
over four years. This is roughly equivalent to one and a half
years of Gazprom's
current capex. Much of this spending is already factored into
our forecasts, and
we believe China will be willing to help fund the construction -
possibly by
pre-paying for some of the gas or providing long-term financing
at attractive
terms.
China's main supplier of imported pipeline gas is Turkmenistan,
with about 21
billion cubic metres in 2012. We believe that Gazprom may over
time become a
leading supplier of natural gas to China, delivered both through
the pipeline
and in the form of LNG.
This expectation that China will help provide project funding is
supported by a
separately signed agreement between Novatek and CNPC. Under
those terms, CNPC
will not only take 3 million tons of LNG annually, but it will
also buy a 20%
stake in the Yamal project and will reportedly assist with
raising funds for the
project. The deal marks the first large-scale equity investment
by China in a
Russian natural gas project.
A final investment decision on Yamal is still to be taken, but
the deal greatly
increases the chances that the project will be completed
successfully. This
would be positive for Novatek's 'BBB-' rating, which is
currently limited by the
company's smaller scale relative to its peers. It is also a
further strong
indication that Russia is likely to relax Gazprom's monopoly on
LNG exports by
allowing independent gas producers to sell their gas directly to
customers,
although we expect Gazprom's monopoly on pipeline exports to
Europe to remain in
place.
Contact:
Maxim Edelson
Director
Corporates
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alex Griffiths
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1033
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Russian Oil and Gas Industry - Rising State Ownership, Less
Volatility, Higher
Country Risks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.