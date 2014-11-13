(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) The 6 November confirmation from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that it had injected CNY769.5bn (USD126bn) into the banking system in September and October via its medium-term lending facility, indicates that the authorities continue to emphasise special liquidity tools to bolster the economy, as opposed to broad-based monetary easing, says Fitch Ratings. That said, a continued and protracted slowdown in domestic demand could add to pressures on government for further stimulus measures. This in turn would raise the potential for delays to parts of the planned reform timeline, including banking sector deposit rate liberalisation. Fitch has long maintained that structural imbalances caused by a surge in credit-fuelled investment growth pose risks to the Chinese economy. The ability of government to allow for a slowdown in growth and restructuring without triggering a hard landing will be key for the medium and long-term outlook. Thus far, the authorities have managed to initiate a policy-driven slowdown and have avoided reverting to indiscriminate credit-fuelled growth. The PBOC has opted to use targeted easing measures, and the special liquidity tools to lower borrowing costs and bolster credit access for certain sectors such as SMEs and agriculture without resorting to cuts to the benchmark rate or reserve requirement ratio. The reform impetus remains intact; but the longer the economy slows, the greater the risk that government will delay or water down its immediate objective of returning the economy to a more sustainable growth path. This is especially the case for the banking system and the plans to fully liberalise deposit rates by mid-2016. China currently limits deposit rates to a maximum of 110% above the benchmark deposit rate. This has ensured a cheap source of funding for China's lenders, which in turn has been a major factor enabling the rapid investment-fuelled economic growth over the past decade. Interest-rate liberalisation is a key part of China's structural reform agenda to shift away from the state-directed lending framework and increase access to capital for the private sector. However, while this is positive from a broader longer-term macroeconomic perspective, full deposit rate liberalisation may lead to higher borrowing costs if it were implemented today. Over the longer term, rate liberalisation will add to funding and earnings challenges for banks, both owing to higher deposit competition and as banks may not be able to pass on the higher funding costs to borrowers should demand growth for loans decline. The combination of higher deposit competition and profitability pressures is likely to encourage banks to expand lending to higher-yielding SMEs. This will be positive for overall economic restructuring, but also result in higher credit risk (including challenges in assessing such risk), further pressure capital, and add to existing concerns over future asset quality. Such a build-up in credit risks would call for greater capital buffers, and partly underpins the recent moves by the state banks to issue Basel III compliant securities to fortify their balance sheets. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.