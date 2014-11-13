(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) The 6 November
confirmation from the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) that it had injected CNY769.5bn
(USD126bn) into
the banking system in September and October via its medium-term
lending
facility, indicates that the authorities continue to emphasise
special liquidity
tools to bolster the economy, as opposed to broad-based monetary
easing, says
Fitch Ratings.
That said, a continued and protracted slowdown in domestic
demand could add to
pressures on government for further stimulus measures. This in
turn would raise
the potential for delays to parts of the planned reform
timeline, including
banking sector deposit rate liberalisation.
Fitch has long maintained that structural imbalances caused by a
surge in
credit-fuelled investment growth pose risks to the Chinese
economy. The ability
of government to allow for a slowdown in growth and
restructuring without
triggering a hard landing will be key for the medium and
long-term outlook.
Thus far, the authorities have managed to initiate a
policy-driven slowdown and
have avoided reverting to indiscriminate credit-fuelled growth.
The PBOC has
opted to use targeted easing measures, and the special liquidity
tools to lower
borrowing costs and bolster credit access for certain sectors
such as SMEs and
agriculture without resorting to cuts to the benchmark rate or
reserve
requirement ratio.
The reform impetus remains intact; but the longer the economy
slows, the greater
the risk that government will delay or water down its immediate
objective of
returning the economy to a more sustainable growth path. This is
especially the
case for the banking system and the plans to fully liberalise
deposit rates by
mid-2016. China currently limits deposit rates to a maximum of
110% above the
benchmark deposit rate. This has ensured a cheap source of
funding for China's
lenders, which in turn has been a major factor enabling the
rapid
investment-fuelled economic growth over the past decade.
Interest-rate liberalisation is a key part of China's structural
reform agenda
to shift away from the state-directed lending framework and
increase access to
capital for the private sector. However, while this is positive
from a broader
longer-term macroeconomic perspective, full deposit rate
liberalisation may lead
to higher borrowing costs if it were implemented today.
Over the longer term, rate liberalisation will add to funding
and earnings
challenges for banks, both owing to higher deposit competition
and as banks may
not be able to pass on the higher funding costs to borrowers
should demand
growth for loans decline.
The combination of higher deposit competition and profitability
pressures is
likely to encourage banks to expand lending to higher-yielding
SMEs. This will
be positive for overall economic restructuring, but also result
in higher credit
risk (including challenges in assessing such risk), further
pressure capital,
and add to existing concerns over future asset quality. Such a
build-up in
credit risks would call for greater capital buffers, and partly
underpins the
recent moves by the state banks to issue Basel III compliant
securities to
fortify their balance sheets.
