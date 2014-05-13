(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Homebuilding Restructuring
- Short-Term
Risk Conducive for Long-Term Health
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says ongoing
restructuring
among Chinese homebuilders since early 2014 will continue to
force uncompetitive
developers out of the market and help to mitigate oversupply
risk in the long
term.
China's property sector has experienced weak sales and negative
sentiment, along
with tighter onshore funding and polarization among cities. This
restructuring
process has led to the separation of stronger developers from
weaker rivals.
Given that nationwide housing demand is still strong and rated
developers only
account for around 33% of market share, there is still room to
grow for stronger
rated developers after restructuring and consolidation.
In its latest report, Fitch examines the major factors behind
the recent
negative performance of homebuilders and the sustainability of
China's property
market in the long -term through the analysis of nationwide
fundamental supply
and demand data on housing. This follows Fitch's earlier
report, '2014 Outlook:
China Homebuilding', in which the agency addressed the risk of
polarization
among China's cities.
Contacts:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.