(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 04 (Fitch) The revisions to
China's Budget Law,
passed on 31 August, represent a significant reform, providing a
framework for
significantly greater transparency and accountability for local
government debt
management, says Fitch Ratings. Fitch expects that these changes
will eventually
improve the quality of budget management and the debt
sustainability of local
authorities. The moves will also facilitate efforts by central
government to
align local authorities' objectives more directly with public
service provision.
Fitch believes the measure is a step forward in a long-expected
process to
manage China's government debt issues through the migration of
liabilities on to
the sovereign balance sheet. This view is reflected in China's
'A+'/Stable
rating.
The new budget law provides a framework for regulation that
includes clear
guidelines, in addition to formalising long-running proposals to
enable local
governments to issue debt directly for the first time. Local
governments have
not hitherto been allowed to issue debt directly on their own
credit profile
(barring a few trial programmes), as they have relied partly on
off-balance
sheet local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). This means
that local
authorities (and by extension, the sovereign) could potentially
be exposed to a
rise in explicit debt stemming from LGFVs.
The new framework includes requirements to establish multi-year
rolling budget
plans, placing local revenues and expenditures under the
supervision of local
peoples' congresses, creating a debt-alert system, and rules to
ensure that
capital raised through bond issuance is for public
service-related capex and not
for operational spending. It also requires the publication of
local governments'
balance sheets, local government bonds to be rated, and mandates
central
government oversight.
Ultimately, these reforms are likely to result in the channeling
of LGFV debt to
a more transparent bond market. This would be credit positive
for local
government entities.
This reform is part of a broader structural policy agenda
introduced as part of
the Third Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party's Central
Committee in November
2013. In addition to new rules governing debt issuance,
privatisation is also a
key part of the plan linked to address the growth in local
government debt - to
USD2.9trn (about 30% of GDP) as of the latest central government
audit in June
2013. It is as yet unclear as to the extent or form that
privatisation will take
place, but sales of part of local state-owned enterprises' stake
could help in
reducing overall indebtedness.
The efforts at privatisation and the steps taken to resolve
local debt issues
have the potential to transform regional budget management in
China over the
medium to long term. However, this might not immediately address
the risks
associated with LGFV debt or the broader issues that Fitch has
highlighted
concerning potential rises in explicit public debt and
contingent liabilities.
This is especially the case owing to the slowdown on the growth
of land sales in
1H14 and the reliance of local governments on land sales for
revenues.
Implementation of the revision to the budget law will take time
- and for the
time being, the lack of timely and comprehensive data on local
government debt
remains a factor impacting the transparency of Chinese local
debt management.
