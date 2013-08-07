(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, August 06 (Fitch) The removal of the interest
rate cap on some
guaranteed life products is likely to increase product diversity
in the Chinese
life insurance market, Fitch Ratings says. If insurers can offer
new products
that are more attractive than the dominant "with-profit"
policies, this could
help to boost the penetration of risk protection, retirement and
healthcare
products amid an aging population.
We expect insurers to include more risk-protection elements in
their
non-participating products, now that they are no longer subject
to a 2.5% cap on
guaranteed rates. Protection features and better guaranteed
rates could make the
products more attractive to customers.
This could help ease market competition, which has been
concentrated on very
similar products, as most policies are savings-oriented with
relatively low
protection coverage. More variety could help insurers
differentiate their
products from bank deposits and other wealth-management
offerings, and limit
direct competition with banks.
Chinese life insurers will need to develop a more professional
and productive
agency network to sell the more complicated policies, as the
popular
bancassurance channel is unlikely to be suitable for policies
with
risk-protection features. We believe that large life insurers
have an advantage
over small companies in promoting these products, in light of
their relatively
strong agency base.
Product innovation should contribute to the shift in product mix
already
underway. Chinese life insurers are increasingly placing more
emphasis on margin
improvement than on market share. Efforts to boost more
profitable
regular-premium policies have contributed to the growth in the
value of in-force
business. This should continue, especially if greater
flexibility with pricing
can generate regular-premium non-participating products that
gain traction with
customers.
However, participating products dominate the Chinese life
insurance market
because customers can often obtain higher returns from sharing
profit on the
investment performance. This preference may not change
significantly even though
non-participating products can now offer guaranteed rates above
2.5% while
with-profits policies are still subject to the cap.
To prevent excessive competition, the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission
introduced a 3.5% cap for the discount rate used for determining
statutory
insurance reserves - the amount of assets that firms must hold
for future
insurance claims. An insurer that sets a guaranteed rate above
the discount rate
cap could be more vulnerable to a reserve deficiency, so it is
unlikely that
many insurers will offer rates substantially higher. The
guaranteed rate on
non-participating policies could still be less attractive
compared with
with-profits products.
