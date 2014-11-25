(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) The decision by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to cut its one-year lending rate by 40bp - to 5.6% - on 21 November will heap further pressure on net interest margins (NIM) in 2015, says Fitch Ratings. This could in turn encourage the banks to speed up shifting their balance sheets to higher yielding, riskier assets such as in micro and small enterprise (MSE) loans. The Chinese authorities have been encouraging banks to lend more to smaller enterprises at lower rates, but there are risks that the banks will not be adequately compensated for this shift from a credit risk perspective. As such, Fitch views the interest-rate decision as negative for the banks, and reinforces the agency's negative outlook on the sector's performance. The decision to effectively cut lending rates marks a step forward in the PBOC's efforts to lower the cost of borrowing, especially for smaller businesses. The lack of a meaningful decline in borrowing costs - or more broader access to bank credit for smaller borrowers - following a series of targeted easing measures earlier in the year, suggests that a wider-ranging cut to lending rates was the only way to immediately affect a change in borrowing costs. Lending rates in China are, in theory, fully liberalised, but the bulk of loans are still referenced to PBOC rates - so the effective borrowing rate should move alongside the change to the benchmark. The PBOC also lowered the one-year deposit rate for banks by 25bp - to 2.75% from 3.00% - while also raising the ceiling for the deposit rate to 1.2x the benchmark, from 1.1x. This means that deposit rates could remain unchanged at around 3.3%, assuming that continued deposit competition will drive banks to price their deposits to the maximum allowable level, even as lending rates have been lowered by 40bp. Furthermore, Fitch maintains that the 40bp reduction in lending rates will not have a significant impact on underlying NPL formation. The 40bp reduction is unlikely to have a marked effect on lowering interest expenses with the current borrowing rate at 7% (according to the PBOC). Nonetheless, the potential NIM squeeze for the sector could be significant, and the banks may delay the recognition of asset impairment to reduce their provisioning burden. This is especially the case for MSEs, where the regulators have already issued looser guidelines for NPL recognition - NPLs for small enterprises are classified as those which are overdue for more than 180 days, versus 90 days for corporate loans. Such forbearance may alleviate the negative impact from a NIM squeeze on reported profitability, but will not address underlying asset-quality problems - which will linger as long as the banks are not adequately compensated for the risks. Further measures are likely from the PBOC to ease funding cost pressures, continuing in the vein of earlier targeted easing. This could include further relaxation of the loan/deposit ratio to include certain deposits from financial institutions. However, such a move could mean that more deposits would need to be set aside with the PBOC under the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), unless the PBOC further grants certain exceptions or lowers the RRR for the system. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.