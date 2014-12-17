(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 16 (Fitch) The rebalancing of China's
economy and slowing
growth in economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are likely to feature
as key risks
for banks in the region in the year ahead, Fitch Ratings says in
two new
reports.
There are more banking systems with stable sector outlooks for
2015 than in
2014, despite pressures inhibiting growth, principally emanating
from China.
Negative sector outlooks relate to China and some countries in
emerging Asia,
and they reflect challenges from slowing economic growth, loan
book seasoning
after an extended period of rapid growth and a combination of
asset quality and
capital issues.
Challenges faced by the Chinese financial system will continue
to build in 2015
as the government works to rebalance economic growth away from
investment and
towards private consumption. GDP growth is currently projected
to slow to 6.8%
in 2015 and 6.5% in 2016, while credit/GDP will continue its
unsustainable
expansion to a forecast 260% at end-2015, even though credit
growth will slow.
At the same time, the pressure on Chinese banks' asset quality
will continue to
build - particularly those extended to property, manufacturing
and other
industries burdened by overcapacity. These risks and on-going
financial sector
liberalisation will lead to a profit squeeze for the banks and
drive a need for
fresh bank capital in China.
A slowing China will also weigh on the region's prospects, with
credit growth
likely to also wane. Fitch views slower credit growth positively
as it would
help prevent overheating of some markets. But increased economic
vulnerabilities
may expose excessive risk that has been built up, triggering
more material
credit loses. Rising direct exposure to China by APAC banks
means there is an
increased likelihood of risks being transmitted to regional
financial centres
such as Hong Kong/Macau, Singapore, and increasingly, Taiwan.
Other markets to watch include Thailand and Malaysia due to
rising household
debt. Lower inflation helped by reduced oil prices and monetary
easing raise the
possibility of lower interest rates for some markets, which will
provide respite
from asset-quality pressures.
India's improved political and economic conditions, with GDP
growth forecast at
5.6% in the fiscal year ending March 2015 (FY15) and 6.5% in
FY16 has helped
stabilise the prospects for Indian banks. While stressed assets
will peak in
early 2015, they remain high and the capital needs among banks,
primarily the
public sector banks, is large at around USD200bn as they migrate
towards the
Basel III framework. Similarly, banks in the Philippines and Sri
Lanka are
likely to benefit from buoyant economies.
The fundamentals of most APAC banks are healthy with earnings
and capital
buffers adequate to offset higher credit costs, while funding
and liquidity
profiles are comfortable to absorb currency pressures.
That said, Fitch expects capital raising by the regions' banks
to gain momentum
as issuers respond to both market and global regulatory trends.
Chinese and
Indian bank capital needs are the greatest and other systems
such as Mongolia,
Vietnam and Sri Lanka are also considered under-capitalised.
Internationally
active APAC banks in more advanced systems such as Australia,
Hong Kong, Japan
and Singapore will likely raise capital in response to the
higher market
thresholds set by, in particular, the global banks and measures
announced by the
Financial Stability Board.
For South Korea, the sector outlook remains negative given an
unsupportive
regulatory, social and political environment. An ageing
population adds to the
challenges faced by banks in South Korea.
In Japan, the uncertainties around the future success of the
country's economic
reforms will put a damper on the operating environment for the
country's major
banks, whose earnings have been buoyed by optimism around
"Abenomics". Domestic
operations still dominate the Japanese mega banks' revenues and
assets, and so
Fitch anticipates the banks pushing ahead with offshore
expansion - organic and
inorganic - to boost profitability. However, such expansion is
likely to entail
additional risk, as the banks expand their interests primarily
in emerging
markets.
The reports "2015 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks" and "APAC Banks
Dashboard -
Outlook 2015" are available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the links
in this media release.
