HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) China's recently
concluded third
Plenary Session suggests the country's top leadership perceives
a need for
structural reform, says Fitch Ratings. Recent announcements
could lay the
groundwork for measures that help rebalance the economy - and
thereby limit the
build-up of further stresses on the sovereign credit profile.
However, we do not
view these announcements as a definitive roadmap for, or last
word on, reforms,
as may have been anticipated by many market participants.
China is only at the start of a busy policy-making calendar
leading up to the
National People's Congress in March.
The main factor weighing on China's sovereign ratings is the
unsustainability of
its current investment-led and credit-fuelled growth model. The
post-session
communique provides two important signals which suggest that the
authorities are
approaching this issue.
One signal is the increased emphasis on the market for
allocating resources,
including basic inputs such as financing, power, water and land,
with the
government consigned to a regulatory role. This could ultimately
erode an
implicit subsidy long enjoyed by large firms, and prove
important for a more
efficient allocation of capital. This is significant, as
investment has risen to
just short of 50% of China's GDP - a rate which is without
parallel and likely
to be unsustainable. But any expectation of a rapid adjustment
in the way
investment allocation is decided has been tempered. This is
because the
authorities have also reiterated the dominant role played by
state-owned
enterprises - which have driven much of the country's
investment.
Another signal is the establishment of a central leadership team
on reform.
Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that " ... the team
will be in charge
of designing reform on an overall basis, arranging and
coordinating reform,
pushing forward reform as a whole, and supervising the
implementation of reform
plans".
There were other notable announcements which hinted at fiscal
reforms to improve
the alignment of income and spending responsibilities between
local and central
governments; financial reforms that gradually introduce
liberalisation by the
establishment of additional Free Trade Zones (FTZ); and land
reforms to
facilitate further urbanisation - by the provision of greater
property rights to
farmers.
Lacking so far is a further detailed report on the indebtedness
of local
governments which the State Council has asked the National Audit
Office to
undertake, updating an earlier version done in 2011.
Fitch awaits this report and more detailed statements on policy
initiatives to
inform its ongoing assessment of China's sovereign
creditworthiness and the
direction of the ratings, currently 'A+'/Stable.
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director, Sovereigns
Tel: +852 2263 9938
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
