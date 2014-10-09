(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 08 (Fitch) The decisions in October by the Chinese government to place caps on local and regional government (LRG) debt, and ban additional borrowing through local government financing vehicles (LGFV) are significant changes that will ultimately help to mitigate the risks associated with the rapid rise in indirect LRG borrowing since 2010, says Fitch Ratings. These reforms will allow the government to more effectively manage China's LRG debt, which is around 30% of GDP, as it shifts financing away from off-balance sheet vehicles to directly issued local government bonds. These complement earlier reforms to better regulate LRG budget management by bringing revenues more in line with expenditures. The new rules, especially those relating to LGFVs, will significantly improve Chinese LRG budget and debt transparency. Replacing LGFV debt with directly issued local government bonds, which are more strictly regulated and monitored, should lower LRG's financing costs. No new debt can be raised by LGFVs under the new guidelines, and existing LGFV debt serviced by local governments will be added to LRG balance sheets. These changes should not have a direct impact on China's sovereign creditworthiness, as Fitch believes its measure of general government debt already broadly captures the LGFV liabilities to be classified as government debt. Allowing for directly issued local government bonds under a strong regulatory framework is credit positive - especially as the central government will manage issuance through a hard cap on LRG borrowing. The government is also holding local governments increasingly responsible for their financial decisions which should improve debt management over the medium term. Under the new rules, local government officials' ability to manage debt and leverage would count as a performance metric. Furthermore, the central government has stated that it will not, in principle, bail out LRG debt. Financial institutions, too, will be subject to stricter regulations. Lenders providing financing contrary to central government regulations will have to assume any associated losses, while individuals could be held directly responsible for contraventions. The changes will allow for better monitoring and supervision by centralising debt-raising power at the provincial level. Provinces will be allowed to issue bonds directly, while lower- level cities and towns can only borrow through upper-tier governments. Taken together, these reforms mark a fundamental shift in the management of LRG financing, ending uncertainties associated with LGFVs, and providing a much more transparent framework for future debt issuance. Contacts: Terry Gao Director Public Finance +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8400 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.