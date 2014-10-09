(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 08 (Fitch) The decisions in October
by the Chinese
government to place caps on local and regional government (LRG)
debt, and ban
additional borrowing through local government financing vehicles
(LGFV) are
significant changes that will ultimately help to mitigate the
risks associated
with the rapid rise in indirect LRG borrowing since 2010, says
Fitch Ratings.
These reforms will allow the government to more effectively
manage China's LRG
debt, which is around 30% of GDP, as it shifts financing away
from off-balance
sheet vehicles to directly issued local government bonds. These
complement
earlier reforms to better regulate LRG budget management by
bringing revenues
more in line with expenditures. The new rules, especially those
relating to
LGFVs, will significantly improve Chinese LRG budget and debt
transparency.
Replacing LGFV debt with directly issued local government bonds,
which are more
strictly regulated and monitored, should lower LRG's financing
costs.
No new debt can be raised by LGFVs under the new guidelines, and
existing LGFV
debt serviced by local governments will be added to LRG balance
sheets.
These changes should not have a direct impact on China's
sovereign
creditworthiness, as Fitch believes its measure of general
government debt
already broadly captures the LGFV liabilities to be classified
as government
debt.
Allowing for directly issued local government bonds under a
strong regulatory
framework is credit positive - especially as the central
government will manage
issuance through a hard cap on LRG borrowing.
The government is also holding local governments increasingly
responsible for
their financial decisions which should improve debt management
over the medium
term. Under the new rules, local government officials' ability
to manage debt
and leverage would count as a performance metric. Furthermore,
the central
government has stated that it will not, in principle, bail out
LRG debt.
Financial institutions, too, will be subject to stricter
regulations. Lenders
providing financing contrary to central government regulations
will have to
assume any associated losses, while individuals could be held
directly
responsible for contraventions.
The changes will allow for better monitoring and supervision by
centralising
debt-raising power at the provincial level. Provinces will be
allowed to issue
bonds directly, while lower- level cities and towns can only
borrow through
upper-tier governments.
Taken together, these reforms mark a fundamental shift in the
management of LRG
financing, ending uncertainties associated with LGFVs, and
providing a much more
transparent framework for future debt issuance.
