(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) The capitalisation of Chinese
insurance
groups could weaken following the relaxation of subordinated
debt issuance rules
for holding companies, as insurers are more likely to fund
growth by issuing
sub-debt instead of through new equity injections, Fitch Ratings
says.
The lifting of the restrictions on holding company sub-debt
could encourage
insurance groups to utilise capacity at the holding company
level to issue
sub-debt. We believe the issuance of sub-debt is not a
sustainable solution to
improve capital strength because the effective tenor of such
debt is typically
short - five years or less. Issuers tend to redeem the debt
before the actual
due date to head off higher interest costs from step-up
provisions.
Furthermore, proceeds from holding companies' sub-debt issuance
may flow down to
subsidiaries in order to support the operating companies'
solvency margins. This
is likely to increase double-leverage and expose holding company
debt to deeper
legal subordination than debt carried at the operating
companies.
Solvency is under pressure as premium growth, although slowing,
continues to
outpace internal capital generation. Allowing insurance holding
companies in
China to issue sub-debt, subject to a cap of 50% of net assets,
increases the
flexibility in capital management for insurance groups. The new
rule applies to
10 Chinese insurance groups that may benefit from the ability to
manage their
leverage on a consolidated basis.
China's insurance regulator, the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission, issued a
new directive easing subordinated debt issuance rules last month
as it moves to
manage insurance groups' leverage on a consolidated basis. The
regulator had
banned such issuance and only allowed operating companies to
issue sub-debt as
recently as 2011.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
