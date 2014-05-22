(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Chinese Ministry of Finance's (MOF)
decision to allow local and regional governments (LRGs) to issue bonds directly
on their own credit profile is a significant step forward in reforming LRG
budget management and ensuring greater fiscal transparency, Fitch Ratings says.
The decision enables 10 designated LRGs to issue bonds independently in the
domestic market up to an annual limit set by the MOF. Unlike a separate pilot
scheme, launched in 2009, under which LRGs issued bonds under the aegis of the
MOF, debt-servicing responsibilities under this mandate is to be assumed by the
local governments themselves.
The designated local authorities are primarily from the wealthier eastern and
southern coastal regions including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong, but the
less-developed provinces of Jiangxi and Ningxia in the central/western region
have also been included.
The issuance of LRG bonds is being allowed within a clearly established
regulatory framework. The bonds will have to be rated by ratings agencies, and
LRGs will be required to regularly disclose fiscal revenues and expenditures and
the size of their debt. Furthermore, the amount of local bond issuance is to be
approved by the State Council on an annual basis, and LRGs will be required to
report all credit-significant events to the Ministry of Finance.
Enabling LRGs to issue debt has several key implications which are positive for
credit. First, it will encourage local governments to transfer some of their
sources of financing away from local government financing vehicles (LGFV) and
off-budget financing. The rapid growth of such funding (Chinese local government
debt reached around USD2.9trn as of latest national audit data, most of which
has been issued by LGFVs) is a potential risk for Chinese LRGs and a
sensitivitity factor for China's sovereign Local-Currency IDR ('A+').
Taking financing away from LGFVs and shadow banking, and placing debt issuance
under a clearly established central government oversight framework, will bring
much greater transparency to LRG fiscal accounts and debt. Notably, it will
provide a mechanism for the regular provision of data on aggregate LRG debt and
other key fiscal metrics. This in turn will enable the authorities to monitor
leverage and their debt-servicing abilities more efficiently - significant steps
towards addressing existing weaknesses in the LRG sector.
It also offers the potential for better management of the LRGs' asset/liability
maturities while bringing down borrowing costs. LGFV bonds are often short-dated
relative to the expected returns from the investments they are financing. As a
result, the new financing options should enable local authorities to more
effectively balance the needs of local economic development directly with the
LRG's leverage and debt-servicing capabilities. Off-budget financing through the
shadow banking sector also tends to be short term and with high interest.
In addition, we expect this pilot scheme to allow for more accurate pricing of
risk, in light of the differing credit profile of LRGs. Local bonds will more
accurately reflect the individual inherent creditworthiness of the authority
rather than the sovereign's potential support, as was the case with the other
issuance programme. If this pilot scheme is expanded, it will also allow for a
more transparent assessment of the Chinese LRG sector, and result in a more
sophisticated and responsible debt management policy.
The decision is a positive step forward to improve transparency and create more
sustainable financing options for LRGs. However, it does not stop local
governments from continuing to source funding through LGFVs and off-budget
financing. In addition, it does not reduce LRGs' legal responsibilities to
support existing LGFVs. As such, we view this development as an improvement and
an indicator of potential nationwide reforms to LRG financing, but not a
comprehensive solution.