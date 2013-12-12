(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 11 (Fitch) China's continued urbanisation
and rising
household wealth will sustain the growth dynamics of the its
non-life insurers,
but intense rivalry will further weaken the sector's
underwriting margin in
2014, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.
The declining margin is unlikely to materially constrain
insurers' capability to
obtain capital infusion. The Sector Outlook for Chinese
non-life insurance
remains stable.
Increase in acquisition expenses and escalation in claims costs
will weaken the
underwriting margin of motor insurance business. In view of the
tightly
regulated pricing system, it is unlikely for China's motor
insurers to
dramatically reduce their underwriting deficits from compulsory
third party
liability (CTPL) motor insurance.
In light of the falling underwriting margin, Fitch believes
small insurance
companies with limited operating scale and less diversified
insurance book of
business will post weaker operating results in the coming year.
Major listed
Chinese non-life insurers will still maintain positive growth in
underwriting
surplus, albeit at a slower pace, due to diverse revenue streams
and better
spread of risk.
On-going business expansion coupled with slower surplus growth
will continue to
pose a strain on insurers' capital adequacy, although many
insurers improved
their solvency adequacy through fresh equity injection or
subordinated debt
issuance over the past year. The premium leverage, as measured
by net written
premium to shareholders' equity, of many Chinese non-life
insurers remains high,
reflecting the companies' thin capital buffer to absorb
unprecedented
underwriting shocks.
The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
market will
experience a manageable downturn in underwriting margin with no
major impairment
losses in invested assets. The Outlook could be revised to
negative if there is
a material weakening in the underwriting results of both CTPL
motor and
commercial motor insurance businesses. Additionally,
significant losses from
catastrophe events and considerable impairment losses from
adverse equity
volatility could also lead to a negative adjustment in the
Sector Outlook.
The report, '2014 Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance', is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
