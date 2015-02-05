(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 05 (Fitch) The 50bp reduction in
China's reserve
requirement ratio (RRR), effective on 5 February, is less of a
policy easing
than it appears, says Fitch Ratings. The measure compensates
almost exactly for
liquidity destroyed by cross-border capital outflows during
2014. Accompanying
targeted-easing measures are in line with the authorities'
practice in this
easing cycle, going back to 3Q14.
Latest data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE) indicates
that net capital outflows in 2014 totalled USD96bn (CNY575bn).
We estimate the
50bp RRR cut by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to release
around CNY570bn
into the economy. Therefore, the liquidity effect of the
broad-based RRR cut
roughly balances out against the impact of capital outflows.
Also notable is the PBOC's continuing with targeted-easing
measures to lower
borrowing costs in certain sectors of the economy, on top of the
broad-based
easing. The PBOC announced an additional 50bp RRR cut for
smaller financial
institutions focused on micro enterprises and agricultural
lending, as well as a
400bp RRR cut for the Agricultural Development Bank of China
(ADBC). We expect
these measures to release approximately CNY101bn (USD16bn) in
liquidity -
CNY85bn for the smaller institutions and CNY16bn for ADBC.
The measure follows further evidence that the economy is
slowing. The official
manufacturer Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) dropped below 50 in
January (49.8).
A move in this series below 50 coincided with the previous phase
of RRR
reductions beginning in November 2011. The non-manufacturing PMI
also dropped in
January to 53.7. This is the weakest reading since April 2009,
barring a single
month in January 2014.
The authorities' reluctance to reduce RRRs or otherwise loosen
policy more
aggressively reflects awareness of the risks to systemic
stability from rapid
credit growth. Fitch expects the authorities will continue to
engage in
targeted-easing measures to maintain growth at a rate of about
7% over 2015.
However, RRRs may be reduced further if substantial net capital
outflows
continue.
Evidence that the authorities were abandoning their focus on
rebalancing the
economy and resorting to very aggressive monetary easing to
sustain growth would
be negative for Fitch's assessment of systemic stability - and,
therefore, for
sovereign and bank credit profiles. Conversely, signs that the
economy can grow
at an acceptable rate (from the perspective of social and
political stability)
without reliance on sharply rising debt, would boost confidence
that China can
manage its debt problem.
Structural reforms which would help to develop economic
activities less reliant
on credit are key for China to rebalance its economy.
For the banking sector, the RRR cuts should result in a higher
reinvestment
yield which will alleviate some pressures on net interest
margins. However,
Fitch estimates the positive earnings impact at only around 1%.
Furthermore, uncertainty remains as to whether the recent easing
measures by the
PBOC (including the earlier rate cuts in November 2014) will
actually result in
increasing credit to targeted sectors, such as small and micro
enterprises. If
banks utilise the monetary loosening to continue expanding
credit in sectors
which are already highly leveraged, it would exacerbate
vulnerabilities in the
system and be credit negative.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month January 2015
here
