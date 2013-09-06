(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
China's State Council announced several measures last week, which could signal an
intensifying commitment to developing its securitisation market, says Fitch Ratings. These
include steps to boost market liquidity, broaden the investor base, and enhance regulatory and
risk controls.
However, Fitch feels that rapid development will remain inhibited in the short
term. This is for three crucial reasons.
First, the market remains structurally fragmented by the existence of two
securitisation frameworks in China - the Credit Asset Securitization (CAS)
scheme and the Specific Asset Management Plan (SAMP) - which are governed by
different regulatory authorities. Furthermore, the authorities apply different
guidelines on the two frameworks with respect to eligible originators,
underlying assets, and the investor base.
Second, legal enforceability and bankruptcy-remoteness in SAMP transactions
remain unclear. This stems from an absence of comprehensive rules on the
transfer of asset title for various (underlying) asset types under the SAMP
framework.
Third, the government remains cautious about the pace of development of the
securitisation market. This is because the authorities would like to see the
market develop at a steady pace while still retaining control over the risks of
securitisation.
The recently announced measures are still significant. Notably, the proposal to
allow securitised products to be traded on stock exchanges would boost
liquidity. It would not only facilitate a real-time market-based pricing of
these products, but also raise the number of investors and provide a wider
selection of investment options.
Moreover, the proposal to limit stock exchange-traded securitisation notes to
"high quality" assets would facilitate a relatively stable portfolio
performance. Thereby, it would also potentially enhance funding options for
participating banks (originators of the underlying assets), and provide at least
an incremental benefit to balance-sheet flexibility.
Finally, the State Council's intention to strengthen control over the
securitisation market makes sense in that it would enhance oversight of related
authorities, improve current laws and regulations, as well as standardise and
tighten product guidelines. In turn, these should support investors' confidence
in - and the overall liquidity of - the securitisation market.
What these measures will not do is facilitate any meaningful risk transfer from
the banking system. Unless quotas are lifted dramatically, the small size of
China's securitisation market (less than 0.1% of total assets) means any attempt
at "cleaning up" the country's banks by a large-scale transfer of NPLs could be
problematic - given problems with pricing such assets and the potential for
overwhelming what is a fledgling market.
Fitch does not currently rate any securitised debt in China. The agency feels
that the recent statements from the State Council, while lacking greater detail,
are of considerable significance. However, this does not go far enough to
radically alter the size or structure of the securitisation market - nor does it
carry any huge near-term implications for China's overall financial system.