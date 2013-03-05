(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today
that the
statement by China's State Council on 1 March 2013 on stricter
implementation of
existing property rules will further polarise homebuilders.
The tightened rules will lower homebuilders' margins slightly by
restricting
their ability to pass on rising input costs to homebuyers. The
new rules will
have no impact on homebuilders' ratings as Fitch has already
factored in the
likely lower margins for homebuilders in its assessment.
The new regulations will disproportionately affect smaller
players with lower
margins, with projects targeting speculative buyers or with high
concentration
in cities which are targeted for stricter policy implementation.
Larger nationwide players, for instance China Overseas Land &
Investments Ltd
(BBB+/Stable) and China Vanke Co. Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will likely
be less affected
given their broad project mix and geographical coverage and high
margins. Both
companies have comfortable headroom at their rating levels.
All of the State Council's pronouncements - stricter enforcement
of lower margin
of financing and higher interest rates for second homebuyers;
stricter
enforcement of taxes on profits from property sales; and
widening the number of
cities that implement property taxes - are targeting home price
increases, to
make housing more affordable to first-time home purchasers.
