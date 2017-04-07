(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle
to avoid further
declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity
aimed at slowing
further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely
to increase
funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to
pass higher funding
costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated
interest burdens
are already high.
Net interest margin contraction and large loan provisions led to
declines in all
Fitch-rated Chinese banks' ROA and ROE in 2016, which we
expected. This year,
higher interbank interest rates will mostly affect the smaller
banks, which tend
to be more reliant on wholesale funding facilities, and most
vulnerable to
liquidity squeezes. We expect smaller banks' margins will erode
further in 2017
but larger banks, typically net providers of market liquidity,
may see margins
stabilise or slightly increase.
Recent reported asset quality metrics were largely flat
quarter-on-quarter, but
this does not indicate a stabilisation in asset performance, in
our view. We
believe it has been driven by costly debt resolution measures
such as the
disposal of non-performing loans and debt-to-equity swaps, as
well as delays in
the classification of weakened borrowers.
Most banks lowered their provision coverage last year to avoid
declines in
reported net profits. However, there is little room to relax
coverage further
this year as coverage ratios have typically fallen close to the
sector's 150%
regulatory minimum. Notably, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China's (ICBC)
coverage ratio fell to 137% at end-2016, down from 156% at
end-2015, while it
reported just a 0.5% increase in net profit.
We note the delay in designating domestic systemically important
banks (D-SIBs)
in China provides temporary relief for those which otherwise
were supposed to
comply with a minimum loan loss reserve of 2.5% by end-2016.
Among the state
banks, ICBC, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications
did not meet
this requirement at end-2016.
Loan-to-deposit ratios are stable for the largest banks but
notably higher for
some mid-tier banks, reflecting their aggressive loan growth - a
trend that is
likely to continue. This is negative for their standalone credit
profile.
Mid-tier banks have also continued aggressive growth in
entrusted investments,
which are often quasi-loan substitutes with lower risk weights,
and effectively
help banks to bypass lending restrictions and capital
constraints to pursue
growth while profitability and capital are under pressure.
Exposure to wealth management products (WMPs) is stable for
state banks but
still growing for mid-tier banks, and we expect this growth to
continue in 2017
despite new Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) rules
incorporating off-balance
sheet WMPs into the credit calculation for regulatory purposes.
Most banks do
not expect the new MPA framework to alter their business
strategies and some are
even planning to increase their focus on off-balance-sheet
credit given the
higher yields it offers.
Risk-weighted assets relative to total assets declined for most
banks in 2016,
as mortgages (which have a 50% risk weight) and entrusted
investments were the
main drivers of on-balance-sheet growth. We expect mortgage
loans will remain
the key loan growth driver in 2017, but the growing presence of
non-loan and
off-balance-sheet credit will continue to add risks.
Overall we believe banks are targeting a similar pace of credit
growth in 2017,
in line with our base-case scenario where credit continues to
outpace GDP growth
over the medium term. We view such rapid growth and rising
system leverage as
unsustainable. It weighs negatively on the sector's operating
environment and is
a key rating constraint for Chinese banks' viability ratings.
Contact:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Jaclyn Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
