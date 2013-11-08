(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks could be
accelerating their nascent
efforts to expand their global presence, says Fitch Ratings.
This is unlikely to
weigh heavily on their credit profiles in the near term, insofar
as the rise in
global assets - and risks - remains relatively small. For now,
the soundness of
these banks' overseas expansion strategy is underpinned largely
by the
increasing global presence of their Chinese corporate clients,
and by the
internationalisation of the Chinese yuan (CNY).
The recent purchase by China Construction Bank (CCB) of a
controlling stake in a
small Brazilian lender is further evidence of this trend.
Chinese banks,
spearheaded by the big-four state-owned banks, have boosted
their offshore
presence in Hong Kong quite significantly. They have also
focused on
establishing subsidiaries and branches in key global and Asian
emerging markets
as well as several other global and regional financial centres.
At present, the credit profiles of the banks are able to
withstand these
acquisitions, with the level of risks faced at home far
outweighing overseas
risks. This is because the size and cost of these takeovers is
still small -
relative to their assets and equity. For instance, CCB's USD730m
purchase of Sao
Paulo-based BicBanco equated to just 0.03% of its asset value
(at end-2012).
Moreover, the profit - as well as the risk - contribution of
such offshore
activity is likely to grow. But it is unlikely to result in any
outsized
near-term threats, in light of the early stage of these
developments.
Chinese banks' overseas expansion strategy tracks the overseas
expansion path of
their domestic clients. In particular, the deepening of Chinese
companies' trade
and investment linkages in overseas markets creates financing
opportunities
which the Chinese banks are well suited to provide. At the same
time, it
reinforces the efforts of the Chinese authorities to
internationalise the
offshore usage of the CNY.
Greater usage of the CNY in the invoicing of bilateral trade or
through
"qualified" investments is an increasingly visible objective of
the Chinese
policy authorities. A complementary expansion of Chinese banks'
presence abroad
which may facilitate the fulfillment of these objectives,
therefore makes
increasing sense.
Contact:
Mark Young
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +65 6796 7229
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
China Construction Bank Corporatihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.