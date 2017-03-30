(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) The continued decline in Chinese telecoms operators' capex in 2017 should lead to improved free cash flow (FCF), despite the increase in dividend payout and another round of government-directed tariff cuts, Fitch Ratings says. We expect further capex cuts in 2018, as we expect operators to continue to trim 4G investment, and 5G capex is likely to be limited before 2020. In 2017, we forecast China Mobile Limited's (CML, A+/Stable) FCF margin will be 5%-10% and China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL, A+/Stable) FCF to turn to positive. Although we expect CML and CTCL to raise their dividends, the increase in their total cash dividends in 2017 is likely to be less than CNY5.5 billion, compared to combined capex cuts of about CNY19 billion. Chinese telecoms operators cut their capex budgets for 2017 by 13% yoy to CNY310 billion. CML cut its 2017 capex by 6% to CNY176 billion while CTCL trimmed its budget by 8% yoy to CNY89 billion. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CUHKL) slashed its 2017 capex budget by 38% to CNY45 billion. We forecast further capex cuts in 2018. We expect the strategic alliance between CTCL and CUHKL on network sharing plus CTCL's 800MHz re-farm for 4G use to result in more meaningful capex savings from 2018. CTCL made only a modest capex budget cut in 2017 as it plans to complete re-farming the entire network by adding 200,000 800MHz base stations in 2017. The re-farming should improve CTCL's 4G network coverage and also lay a good network foundation to deploy voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) and narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT). CUHKL should be able to enjoy the benefits from the 800MHz re-farm and we expect it to remain disciplined on investment in 2018 as it may reserve resources for future 5G capex. We believe the majority of China's 5G capex is some years away; investment may start to kick in from 2019 at the earliest, but initial 5G spending is likely to be limited and focus on trial networks, and perhaps core networks instead of radio access networks. In addition, 5G capex is likely to be constrained until the business case for 5G becomes clearer. For instance, if 5G is to be used as an extension of existing networks, the rollout may be more concentrated in high-traffic hotspots. If 5G is to cater for machine communication, providing connectivity for IoT devices for low-power, wide-area applications, we believe amount of 5G capex under this case should be manageable. However, if 5G is to be deployed mainly for highly reliable, low-latency communications to enable mission-critical machine communications, such as autonomous driving, the potential network capex could be so enormous that a large portion of CML's considerable net cash of CNY425 billion could be consumed. Unlike previous generations, we do not expect China to lag behind its Western counterparts in 5G deployment. Globally, we expect 5G technical specifications to be finalised in 2018-2019, with the first commercial deployments by 2020 and mainstream deployment of 5G services likely in 2022-2025. However, we believe a number of 5G trials will take place ahead of final specifications to provide real-world feedback on 5G specification development. We also expect 4G/LTE and 5G to coexist for the foreseeable future, as they will complement each other in coverage and capacity. Capex savings in 2017 should help mitigate the negative impact from government-directed tariff cuts. Under the government's "Speed Upgrade and Tariff Reduction" policy, the three Chinese operators have pledged to substantially cut internet private-line access tariffs for small- and medium-sized enterprises and international long-distance tariffs. They will also from 1 October 2017 cease to charge domestic long-distance tariffs and roaming fees on mobile subscribers. We believe this round of government-directed tariff cuts is less severe than the previous round in 2015. The directive may reduce operators' revenue and EBITDA in the short term, but favourable price elasticity should relieve profitability pressure over the longer term. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Steve Durose Managing Director Corporates +61 2 82560307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001