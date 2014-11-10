(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 10 (Fitch) Credit metrics for Chinese telcos will further weaken in 2015 on lower margins and higher capex, although this will not be sufficient to threaten their ratings, Fitch Ratings says in a special report released today. Fitch expects China's fourth-generation (4G) network rollout, additional tax burden due to the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) in the sector, and data-for-voice substitution will result in higher pressure on China Mobile Limited's (CML; A+/Stable) and China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL; A+/Stable) profitability and cash generation. Fitch expects the impact from the VAT changes will be short-lived and profitability is likely to start to recover when VAT-deductible items rise as the VAT reform expands to capture more industries. China introduced VAT reform in the telecommunications sector in mid-2014. Fitch expects Chinese telcos' capex to remain high in 2015. However, leverage will remain low, although free cash flow (FCF) will be negative again in 2015. CML has abundant liquidity, which should be more than enough to fund its FCF deficit. For CTCL, we expect a modest increase in its funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage, but the ratio will remain below 2x (2013: 1.4x) in 2015. We do not envisage any ratings upgrades to CML and CTCL in the medium term; the nature of regulation, competition and ongoing capex needs will prevent any major improvement in business or financial risk. Their Outlooks might turn Negative if the relatively benign regulatory regime were to become more intrusive, with regulatory intervention becoming broader in scope, cutting deeper into margins or requiring much higher investment. We believe such an adverse change is unlikely in the medium term. The report, "2015 Outlook: Chinese Telecommunications Services", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Chinese Telecommunications Services here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.