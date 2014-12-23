(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Accelerating loan growth
accompanied by eased
underwriting is a leading concern for U.S. banks in the Office
of the
Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) semiannual Risk Perspective
Report released
last week. The report, a review of key risks facing the banking
industry, echoes
points of caution expressed by Fitch Ratings in recent outlook
reports.
In terms of asset quality and loan growth, the OCC's data paints
a mixed
perspective of the overall health of U.S. bank balance sheets.
Positively, net
chargeoffs are running below 25-year averages for all major loan
type
categories. However, delinquencies in the one-to-four family
residential
mortgages category remain stubbornly well above historical
levels. Furthermore,
commercial and industrial (C&I) lending is still growing at
nearly 10% per year
over the past four years. While this growth trajectory is less
aggressive than
in 2004-2008, it is a point of concern that Fitch shares with
the report.
Loan growth in excess of economic growth, often a result of
relaxed underwriting
standards, could place greater pressures on banks over time.
Consistent with the
trends noted in the OCC report, several Fitch-rated community
banks in
particular have shown outsized growth in multifamily real estate
lending,
consumer lending and C&I lending in 2014.
While we generally view loan diversification (by both asset
class and geography)
as a positive, we have concerns regarding growth in C&I lending.
Competition for
C&I lending is highly intense and is at times being driven by
nonbank lenders
with weaker oversight than banks. The low interest rate
environment, which is
likely to move higher in 2015, is also a factor in Fitch's view.
We believe the
rate environment has been supporting C&I's better than
historical average credit
quality.
The OCC's report found that within the C&I segment, loans to
real estate and
construction sectors, as well as to finance and insurance
sectors, led in
year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2014 among the 24
commercial
categories tracked by the regulator. Growth in real estate
construction likely
reflects a reemergence of lending after the deep pullback from
construction
lending in 2009, while growth in finance and insurance reflects
a greater number
of funds and financial vehicles, likely related to nonbank and
shadow banking
financial institutions. Direct lending to banks, a separate
category, showed the
lowest growth rate among the 24 categories at negative 5.1% in
the second
quarter.
The trends in C&I loan growth were particularly notable at large
community
banks, where asset sizes generally range from $1 billion to $10
billion. The
overall loan growth rate of 7.6% in second-quarter 2014 was
higher than that of
banks with greater than $10 billion in assets, at just 3.6%
growth, and higher
than banks with under $1 billion in assets, with total loan
growth of 4.9%. Only
the residential real estate category for the group of banks with
greater than
$10 billion in assets showed negative growth as of the second
quarter.
Fitch believes many banks may be buying shared national credits
for the purposes
of showing growth, a strategy that does not typically strengthen
a bank's
franchise or long-term financial profile. Banks could also be
winning loans by
loosening loan terms through removing personal guarantees and
lowering debt
service coverage ratio requirements, among other means of easing
standards.
The OCC noted that the search for yield by investors has been
driving more
relaxed transaction structures that incorporate fewer, if any,
loan covenants
and other lender protections. This point, combined with our
observations of
portfolio durations broadly lengthening across the U.S. banks,
heightens not
only asset quality risks, but also sensitivity to interest rate
risks.
For more information on Fitch's U.S. banking outlook, please see
the special
report titled 2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging
Rate
Environment), dated Nov. 12, 2014.
