(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) fourth quarter
2013 (4Q'13)
reported results declined 17% sequentially, driven mainly by
weaker trading
results, elevated legal and related charges, and higher
provision expenses. This
was partially offset by margin and spread income expansion,
well-controlled core
expenses, and decent loan growth. Further, other credit risk
fundamentals remain
strong with continuing improvements in liquidity and capital
levels.
Excluding the CVA/DVA loss of $164 million and a $189 million
gain on the credit
card divestiture, Citi's estimated core return on average assets
(ROAA) declined
to just 57 basis points (bps) during the quarter. This
performance is viewed as
relatively weak, both in absolute terms and when compared to its
large bank
peers. Nonetheless, performance is much improved from the 4Q'12,
and full-year
comparisons also reflect an overall improving financial profile.
Citi's
full-year reported ROA was approximately 74bps (adjusted 73bps),
as compared to
40bps (adjusted 62bps) in 2012 which includes a couple of large
one-time
charges, primarily the significant repositioning charges in
4Q'12, and
impairments related to the divestiture of the Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney joint
venture and Akbank.
By business line, Citi's Securities & Banking net income was
most hard hit in
4Q'13, falling 11% on a sequential basis (excluding CVA/DVA).
Most of Citi's
Securities & Banking revenue comes from its fixed income markets
business, which
fell 16% from the prior quarter. This compares poorly to
improved FICC income
for BAC and GS, and a more modest decline for JPM. Positively,
Citi reported
strong growth in investment banking revenues on a linked-quarter
basis
reflecting growth in equity underwriting and M&A. Supported by
stronger
investment banking and equity markets, as well as lower expenses
in 2013,
full-year net income in securities & banking was up 9% from
2012.
Global Consumer Banking net income was flat on a sequential
basis, supported by
growth in Latin America and the Best Buy card portfolio
acquisition, offset by
continuing declines in mortgage refinancing activities.
Transaction Services net
income was down slightly on a sequential basis. Assets under
custody are up 10%
from a year ago.
Citi continues to wind down its assets housed in Citi Holdings,
which fell to
$117 billion or 6% of consolidated assets. Despite the continual
wind-down, Citi
Holdings continues to drag down consolidated earnings, with a
loss of $422
million in 4Q'13 related to the aforementioned legal charges.
Positively,
mortgage repurchase provision expenses have abated, and Citi has
now finalized
settlements with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Future
repurchase-related risk
would stem from sponsored private-label securitizations (PLS),
though Fitch
views Citi as relatively less exposed to future PLS legal risk
than both BAC and
JPM.
Legal and related charges remain elevated at approximately $800
million during
the quarter, totaling over $3 billion for the year. Fitch
expects legal charges
will likely remain elevated over the near- to intermediate-term
for Citi and its
large bank peers. To date, litigation losses have been
materially less than at
both BAC and JPM. However, Citi remains exposed to LIBOR,
currency trading, and
credit-default swap investigations, to name a few, though Fitch
notes that
visibility into future legal-related costs is very limited.
Unlike its large bank peers, Citi reported both a sequential
increase in net
charge-offs (NCOs) and provision expenses, up 5% and 16%,
respectively, driven
by higher credit costs in Latin America and Citi Holdings.
However, Citi
continues to release reserves, albeit at a measured pace,
especially when
compared to some of its large bank peers. As such, its level of
reserves-to-loans remains the highest of the large banks at
roughly 3% at
year-end. This is viewed as prudent, given still elevated levels
of
non-performing assets (NPAs) (inclusive of accruing troubled
debt
restructurings).
Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very strong. Retained
earnings growth
during 4Q'13 was offset by an increase in operational
risk-weighted assets,
reflecting model changes during the quarter that incorporated
recent external
operational losses. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I
common ratio was
10.5%, and above its current long-term target of 10%. Citi also
disclosed that
its estimated Basel III supplemental leverage ratio was an
estimated 5.4% at
Dec. 31, 2013, while Fitch expects the bank-level ratio remained
above the 6%
bank-level requirement.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.