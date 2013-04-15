(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) 1Q'13 results were
very solid for
the quarter, according to Fitch Ratings.
Adjusting for a few non-core items, Citi's first-quarter return
on assets (ROA)
improved to 86 bps in 1Q'13, up significantly from 45 bps last
quarter. Earnings
increased sequentially mainly due to seasonally strong results
in fixed income
and a healthy loan loss reserve release. Citi also reported
lower legal costs
and repositioning charges on a linked-quarter basis.
The excluded one-time items from ROA include DVA/CVA charges
reflecting
improvement in Citi's own credit spreads in both 1Q'13 and
4Q'12, while the last
quarter included the large repositioning charge related to the
workforce
reductions ($1 billion).
Citi reported both NIM expansion and higher revenues. Excluding
CVA/DVA,
revenues increased a strong 12% sequentially mainly due to a
significant
increase in fixed income markets following a seasonally weak
4Q'12. Expenses,
excluding the $1 billion repositioning charge last quarter, fell
3% on a
linked-quarter basis.
By business line, Global Consumer Banking net income advanced
12% supported by
lower operating and provision expenses, partially offset by
slowing mortgage
refinancing activity in North America. Loan loss releases in
North America were
offset by some modest reserve builds in International Consumer
Banking
reflecting portfolio growth.
Citi's capital markets revenues were up 55% on a sequential
basis following the
typical seasonal slowdown in 4Q'12 and were roughly flat from
the prior year
period. Most of Citi's Securities & Banking revenues remains
comprised from its
solid fixed income markets businesses, which reported better
results in all
products.
Transaction Services net income declined 10% on a sequential
basis reflecting
revenue declines in Trade and Treasury Services (TTS) as loan
and deposit growth
was more than offset by the impact of spread compression
globally.
Counter to the last several quarters, Citi released a
considerable amount of
loan loss reserves in North America mortgages, supported by home
price
appreciation and improving early stage delinquency trends. Citi
disclosed that
60% of the NCOs were offset with related reserve releases.
Despite the reserve
release, which Fitch expects will continue and likely increase
in size, Citi
still holds $7.5 billion of loan loss reserves for North America
mortgages or
approximately 8.7% coverage.
Legal and related costs fell approximately 45% on a sequential
basis, though
they remain elevated for Citi, with most of the charges within
Citi Holdings.
Citi continues to wind down its assets housed in Citi Holdings,
though at a
reduced rate. The earnings drag from Citi Holdings fell to
approximately $790
million in 1Q'13, down from roughly $1 billion in the prior
period and a year
ago.
Citi's capital ratios continued to strengthen with further
progress on the Basel
III front. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio
improved to
9.3%. Fitch notes that Citi performed very well under the
regulatory stress
tests, and its capital request was considered both modest and
appropriate. Basel
I Tier 1 common declined to an estimated 11.8% (roughly 90bps
from the YE12
unadjusted Tier 1 common ratio) following the adoption of the
Federal Reserve's
Market Risk Rule.
