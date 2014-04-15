(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) first quarter 2014
(1Q'14) reported
results reflect broad industry challenges in fixed income and
mortgage banking,
according to Fitch Ratings. Excluding CVA/DVA, which were
immaterial, Citi
reported net income of $4.1 billion on $20.1 billion of
revenues. Although 1Q'14
was sequentially higher, this reflects seasonal factors,
particularly in
securities trading. Expenses remain controlled, reflecting
Citi's focus on
improving its overall efficiency. Core return on assets came in
at 0.89 basis
points (bps), which reflects progress towards closing the gap
with some of its
large bank peers.
While overall results were solid, Citi was not immune to the
slowdown in fixed
income markets, which hurt its Institutional Clients Group
results. Fixed income
trading was down 18% (excluding CVA/DVA) vs. 1Q'13 reflecting
the fall off in
activity, particularly in securitized products, rates, and
currencies.
Investment Banking was down sequentially and vs. 1Q'13. Some of
the decline in
fixed income and investment banking was offset by growth in
Corporate Lending
and Equities.
International Consumer Banking showed modest revenue growth
overall despite the
impact of market exits in some EMEA countries. The
year-over-year growth mainly
came from Latam. Fitch notes that net charge-offs (NCOs) in
Latin American
continue to deteriorate mainly stemming from higher credits in
Mexico. Some of
the increase was related to incremental credit costs related to
the Pemex
supplier program, while Citi also attributed some of the
deterioration to Mexico
card portfolio seasoning. Citi expects that the full-year NCO
rate in Latin
America will stabilize around 4.6% due to fiscal reforms in
Mexico and generally
slower pace of economic recovery in the country. As a result,
Fitch expects Citi
to maintain a conservative approach to loan loss reserve levels
in the
international consumer segment, which continued to be the only
business segment
reporting a reserve build in 1Q'14.
North American Consumer Banking reported strong growth on a
sequential basis in
net income despite overall revenue declines, mainly due to lower
mortgage
refinancing activity. Results were helped by improved credit
costs and $269
million reserve release. In terms of efficiency, the consumer
banking business
is somewhat below Citi's targeted 2015 efficiency ratio of
between 49% and 52%,
running around 55% in 1Q'14.
Citi Holdings was less of a drag on 1Q'14 earnings with a loss
of $292 million
as revenues showed some growth, though Fitch does not consider
the 10%
linked-quarter revenue growth to be sustainable. Citi continues
to wind down its
assets, and ended the quarter with $114 billion in total assets
at Citi Holdings
or 6% of consolidated assets.
Following the announcement of the proposed settlement regarding
private-label
securitization repurchase claims, Fitch views future repurchase
risk as
manageable. Assuming this settlement is ratified, Citi has now
addressed a
majority of its legacy repurchase claims, including Fannie,
Freddie, FHFA, and
now a bulk of the PLS activity that occurred between 2005 and
2008. This
agreement does not cover mortgage loans sold through
CitiMortgage, Inc., or
roughly $24.6 billion, a manageable amount to potentially
resolve.
Legal and related charges remain elevated at approximately $945
million during
the quarter, reflecting ongoing challenges facing the industry
on a number of
fronts. Fitch expects legal charges will likely remain elevated
over the
near-to-intermediate term for Citi and its large bank peers.
Although Citi's
legal charges have been below peer banks thus far, Citi remains
exposed to
LIBOR, currency trading, and credit-default swap investigations,
to name a few,
though Fitch notes that visibility into future legal-related
costs is very
limited.
Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very strong and
generally above global
peers. Citi reported that it would already be in compliance with
the
supplementary leverage ratio at the holding company with a 5.6%
ratio. The
Federal Reserve's rejection of Citi's capital distribution will
cause Citi to
continue to build capital over the coming quarters and further
delays Citi's
return on capital objectives.
