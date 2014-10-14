(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) third quarter
2014 (3Q'14) showed
improved results from a year ago, reflecting higher revenues and
a profitable
quarter in Citi Holdings. This was partially offset by higher
expenses and
taxes, and a smaller reserve release, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Excluding the impact of CVA/DVA, Citi's adjusted return on
assets (ROA) of 77
basis points (bps) and reported ROA of 72bps still lag peer
averages, though
improved from a year ago. CVA/DVA was a negative $371 million in
3Q'14 and
included a $474 million pre-tax charge related to Citi's
implementation of
funding valuation adjustments (FVA). Citi remains committed to
its 90bps
reported ROA target for full-year 2015.
Citi reported revenue growth (excluding CVA/DVA) of 10% from a
year ago,
supported by strong M&A and underwriting activity and better
trading revenues.
Fixed income was up 5% from a year ago given strength in
securitized products
and rates and currencies. Revenues were also aided by gains on
the sales of
consumer operations in Greece and Spain, as well as growth in
consumer banking
revenues both in the U.S. and abroad.
Excluding the mortgage settlement in 2Q'14, expenses increased
both from a year
ago and last quarter reflecting higher legal charges and
repositioning costs, an
adjustment to incentive compensation driven by better than
anticipated
year-to-date performance in ICG, as well as increased regulatory
and compliance
costs as Citi works to continue to improve its regulatory
capital stress testing
process. Taxes were also higher in 3Q'14 as compared to both
last quarter and a
year ago due to tax costs related to Citi's sale of its consumer
operations in
Greece and Spain in 3Q'14.
Legal related charges continue to weigh on Citi's results, with
$951 million
reported in 3Q'14, costing approximately 13bps from the reported
ROA (assuming a
36% tax rate). While litigation-related charges remain very
elevated for all of
the large banks, in Fitch's view, Citi also remains exposed to
LIBOR, currency
trading, and credit-default swap investigations, though Fitch
notes that
visibility into future legal-related costs is very limited.
Citi also disclosed that as part of an outside review that was
initiated in
July, Citi uncovered illegal conduct in Banamex's personal
security services
unit, which provides security services for executives and Board
members. Related
to this, Citi incurred a $15 million charge, and has since
disbanded the unit.
While the charge is immaterial relative to overall results, it
does point to the
challenges Citi continues to face in effectively identifying,
monitoring, and
mitigating risk across its global franchise. Fitch continues to
recognize the
enhancements it has made to its overall risk management
framework. However,
Citi's ratings could be vulnerable to a large operational loss
that depletes
capital in a material way, or if an operational event calls into
question
Fitch's assessment of Citi's risk management function.
Fitch views Citi's plan to exit consumer operations in 11
countries (or a third
of its international consumer footprint) favorably as the
company continues to
streamline its consumer franchise and allocate resources to
markets with the
best return potential. On a pro forma Citicorp-basis, the last
12 months ROA
would have improved by 1bp excluding results from these 11
countries.
While the pro forma financial impact appears somewhat muted,
from a creditor
perspective, continued streamlining of operations is viewed
favorably as it
incrementally reduces operational, credit, and reputational risk
abroad. Citi
disclosed that substantially all of these sales will be
completed by year-end
2015, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.
Citi's new consumer
banking footprint will still serve retail customers in 24
markets that capture
over 95% of Global Consumer Banking's existing revenue base.
Fitch notes that net charge-offs (NCOs) in Latin American
continue to
deteriorate while North America and Asia continue to improve. As
a result, Fitch
expects Citi to maintain a conservative approach to loan loss
reserve levels in
the international consumer segment.
Citi continues to wind down its assets, and ended the quarter
with $103 billion
in total assets at Citi Holdings or 5% of consolidated assets.
Citi Holdings
also reported a $238 million profit during the quarter. Much of
the quarterly
profit in Citi Holdings was attributed to gains on the sale of
consumer
operations in Greece and Spain.
Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very good and
generally above global
peers. The company's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel
III on a fully
phased-in basis improved to 10.7% at quarter-end, and Citi was
able to utilize
approximately $700 million of its DTA in 3Q'14 and $2.9 billion
year-to-date
which aids capital accretion as roughly $40 billion was
disallowed from
regulatory capital ratios at year-end 2013. Utilization of the
DTA added 48bps
to the CET1 ratio during the year, which was offset by
approximately $56 billion
of additional operational risk-weighted assets related to Citi's
approved exit
from Basel III parallel reporting, effective last quarter.
Citi also reported that it would already be in compliance with
the supplementary
leverage ratio at the holding company with a 6% ratio.
