(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) 3Q'13 results
declined 16%
sequentially, mainly driven by a bond trading slow down and a
drop off in
mortgage revenues. Fitch notes that legal and related charges
remain elevated as
well at nearly $700 million during the quarter. Offsetting this,
the drag from
Citi Holding was considerably lower on a sequential basis at
just $100 million
in 3Q13, as compared to a loss of $670 million a year ago.
Excluding the CVA/DVA loss of $336 million and $176 million in
tax benefits in
3Q13, Citi's estimated core ROAA declined to 70bps during the
quarter. While
most of Citi's peers have not released earnings yet, Citi's ROAA
has somewhat
lagged large bank peer averages over the past few quarters as it
continues to
wind down legacy issues. Offsetting this, Citi continues to
report solid capital
and liquidity profiles, and overall moderating asset quality
trends.
By business line, Citi's securities & banking net income
declined 43% on a
sequential basis. Most of Citi's Securities & Banking revenues
remains comprised
from its fixed income markets businesses, which was impacted
given macroeconomic
uncertainty and general declines in volumes. Despite the
sequential revenues
declines across all products, Fitch notes that year-to-date net
income is 13%
higher from the same period a year ago.
Global Consumer Banking net income fell on a sequential basis
mainly driven by
lower mortgage origination revenues, continued spread
compression, and higher
credit costs, while Transaction Services net income was flat on
a sequential
basis. Assets under custody are up 9% from a year ago.
Citi continues to wind down its assets housed in Citi Holdings,
which fell to
$122 billion or 6% of consolidated assets. The earnings drag
from Citi Holdings
fell dramatically to just $102 million in 3Q'13. The improvement
stems mainly
from lower credit costs, the absence of mortgage repurchase
builds in 3Q13, and
well-controlled core expenses.
In terms of asset quality, Citi continues to report improving
overall trends,
though with some variability by geography. Credit costs rose 15%
in
International Consumer Banking on a sequential basis, driven by
Latin America,
while credit costs in North America Consumer Banking increased
by 3%. Offsetting
this, Citi Holdings net charge-offs declined 76% from a quarter
ago.
Citi's nonaccrual loans declined 3%, on a sequential basis. Citi
continues to
release reserves, albeit at a measured pace, especially when
compared to some of
its peers. As such, its level of reserves to loans remains the
highest of the
large banks at 3.2% at Sept. 30, 2013. This is viewed as prudent
given still
elevated levels of NPAs (inclusive of accruing troubled debt
restructurings).
Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very strong, and
increased on a
sequential basis due predominately to retained earnings growth.
Under Basel III,
Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio improved to 10.4%, above
its current
long-term target of 10%. Citi also disclosed that its estimated
Basel III
supplemental leverage ratio was an estimated 5.1% at June 30,
2013, while the
bank-level ratio remained above the 6% bank-level requirement.
