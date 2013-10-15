(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) 3Q'13 results declined 16% sequentially, mainly driven by a bond trading slow down and a drop off in mortgage revenues. Fitch notes that legal and related charges remain elevated as well at nearly $700 million during the quarter. Offsetting this, the drag from Citi Holding was considerably lower on a sequential basis at just $100 million in 3Q13, as compared to a loss of $670 million a year ago. Excluding the CVA/DVA loss of $336 million and $176 million in tax benefits in 3Q13, Citi's estimated core ROAA declined to 70bps during the quarter. While most of Citi's peers have not released earnings yet, Citi's ROAA has somewhat lagged large bank peer averages over the past few quarters as it continues to wind down legacy issues. Offsetting this, Citi continues to report solid capital and liquidity profiles, and overall moderating asset quality trends. By business line, Citi's securities & banking net income declined 43% on a sequential basis. Most of Citi's Securities & Banking revenues remains comprised from its fixed income markets businesses, which was impacted given macroeconomic uncertainty and general declines in volumes. Despite the sequential revenues declines across all products, Fitch notes that year-to-date net income is 13% higher from the same period a year ago. Global Consumer Banking net income fell on a sequential basis mainly driven by lower mortgage origination revenues, continued spread compression, and higher credit costs, while Transaction Services net income was flat on a sequential basis. Assets under custody are up 9% from a year ago. Citi continues to wind down its assets housed in Citi Holdings, which fell to $122 billion or 6% of consolidated assets. The earnings drag from Citi Holdings fell dramatically to just $102 million in 3Q'13. The improvement stems mainly from lower credit costs, the absence of mortgage repurchase builds in 3Q13, and well-controlled core expenses. In terms of asset quality, Citi continues to report improving overall trends, though with some variability by geography. Credit costs rose 15% in International Consumer Banking on a sequential basis, driven by Latin America, while credit costs in North America Consumer Banking increased by 3%. Offsetting this, Citi Holdings net charge-offs declined 76% from a quarter ago. Citi's nonaccrual loans declined 3%, on a sequential basis. Citi continues to release reserves, albeit at a measured pace, especially when compared to some of its peers. As such, its level of reserves to loans remains the highest of the large banks at 3.2% at Sept. 30, 2013. This is viewed as prudent given still elevated levels of NPAs (inclusive of accruing troubled debt restructurings). Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very strong, and increased on a sequential basis due predominately to retained earnings growth. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio improved to 10.4%, above its current long-term target of 10%. Citi also disclosed that its estimated Basel III supplemental leverage ratio was an estimated 5.1% at June 30, 2013, while the bank-level ratio remained above the 6% bank-level requirement. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Meghan Neenan Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.