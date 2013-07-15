(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) 2Q'13 results were
in line with
expectations for the quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. Net
income, excluding
CVA/DVA gains and losses from both quarters, declined 3%
sequentially from a
solid 1Q'13. Positively, the drag from Citi Holding was
considerably lower on a
sequential basis, and expenses were also well-controlled, though
legal expenses
remained elevated.
The CVA/DVA gain of $477 million was the only large non-core
item excluded from
results. Excluding this gain, Citi's estimated ROAA was still a
reasonably
decent 82bps during the quarter. Although this is below other
large bank peers
that have reported to date, it still reflects an overall
improving trend for the
company. Excluding CVA/DVA from both quarters, revenues fell
approximately 3% on
a sequential basis, but were 8% higher from a year ago.
By business line, Global Consumer Banking net income was
slightly higher on a
sequential basis mainly driven by improvement in the
international franchise,
particularly the EMEA and Asia regions. North America Consumer
Banking earnings
were up slightly reflecting lower expenses, offset by lower
mortgage origination
revenues and spread compression.
Citi's capital markets revenues were down 18% on a sequential
basis reflecting
the quarter's volatility. Most of Citi's Securities & Banking
revenues remains
comprised from its solid fixed income markets businesses.
Performance in FICC
fell 27% sequentially from a strong 1Q13, while Citi's equity
markets improved
14% due to improved derivatives performance.
Transaction Services net income improved 5% on a sequential
basis reflecting
broad-based revenue improvements. Assets under custody are up
10% from a year
ago.
Citi continues to wind down its assets housed in Citi Holdings,
which fell to
$131 billion or 7% of consolidated assets. The earnings drag
from Citi Holdings
fell to approximately $580 million in 2Q'13, down from roughly
$790 million last
quarter and $920 million a year ago. The improvement mainly
reflects improving
credit costs. Company-wide nonaccrual assets and net charge-offs
both declined
9% on a sequential basis, reflecting improvement in the housing
market. As a
result, reserve releases totalled $781 million in 2Q13, up from
$664 million
last quarter.
Counter to credit trends in the U.S., NCOs in international
consumer banking
increased 13% from a year ago, most reflecting Latam portfolio
growth and
seasoning. Citi disclosed year-over-year growth in Mexico was a
significant 14%.
Citi's capital ratios continued to strengthen with further
progress on the Basel
III front. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio
improved to
10%. The impact of unrealized losses on the available-for-sale
securities was
roughly 17bps, considered manageable in light of the rapid
increase in the 10
year during the quarter.
Citi executed on several other repositioning activities during
the quarter,
including the completion of the sale of the remaining stake in
the Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney joint venture, which contributed 47bps to
Tier 1 common
capital ratio under Basel III at June 30, 2013.
Citi also disclosed that its estimated Basel III supplemental
leverage ratio was
very close to the 5% threshold at 4.9% (on average) at June 30,
2013, while the
bank-level ratio was estimated to be 'right around' the 6%
bank-level
requirement for the month of March 2013.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0624
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.