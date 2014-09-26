(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) The 25% initial public offering of
Citizens
Financial lowers execution risks for Royal Bank of Scotland
Group's
restructuring plan, Fitch Ratings says. But challenges remain
for its
transformation into a simpler, smaller UK-focused bank.
The pricing of Citizen's shares below the initial marketed range
does not
materially affect RBS's credit profile. The risk-weighted asset
benefit from
fully shedding the US bank is the driver for the 200bp-300bp
uplift to RBS's
common equity Tier 1 ratio expected by management following a
full Citizens
exit, not the capital gain from the proceeds of the sale.
The benefit to capital and leverage would really kick in once
RBS can
deconsolidate the business. This is in sight now that the first
tranche of the
IPO has been completed, although market conditions will
influence the success of
further sales.
Selling Citizens is the largest divestment within RBS's
restructuring plan, so
it plays an important part in helping the group achieve a common
equity Tier 1
capital ratio above 12% by 2016.
Other execution risks remain. RBS plans the disposal of Williams
& Glyn, the
run-down of its internal bad bank and a wholesale operations
reshaping. Another
significant area of risk is the group's sizeable Irish exposure
in its Ulster
Bank subsidiary. A large portion of underperforming Irish
residential mortgages
remains a core activity for RBS. These risks are captured in the
RBS's
standalone 'bbb' Viability Rating.
RBS's divestments are part of its European Commission state aid
restructuring
programme. The group has to divest Williams & Glyn, most likely
by IPO. It must
carry out the IPO before end-2016 and complete the disposal of
its entire stake
by end-2017. The deadline for the Citizens disposal is
end-2016. The
divestments would provide RBS with increased financial
flexibility.
Other European banks are also using IPOs to complete their
restructuring plans,
often after being unable to meet earlier divestment deadlines.
Lloyds Banking
Group sold a 38.5% stake in TSB in June, followed by a 11.5%
stake on 26
September, and ING Group sold a 31.9% stake in NN Group in July.
RBS announced the pricing of its Citizens IPO on 24 September.
It will raise
around USD3bn of gross proceeds. RBS has also granted a 15%
over-allotment
option to the underwriters, which if exercised in full, would
increase the stake
sold to 28.75%.
