NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) As a wider number of standardized
over-the-counter
(OTC) derivative (or swap) types migrate toward central
clearing, central
clearinghouses (CCPs) increasingly pose the potential to
transmit systemic risks
in the event of default, an issue made more acute by the
significant amount of
prudential regulations yet to be finalized for CCPs, according
to Fitch Ratings.
However, yesterday's release of new supplemental guidelines that
specifically
address key principles for prudential regulation draws regional
regulators
closer to achieving a more robust regulatory architecture. Fitch
believes the
guidelines could enhance the risk management frameworks for CCPs
and reduce
potential systemic risks. The guidelines were provided in
coordinated releases
by the Bank for International Settlement's Committee on Payment
and Market
Infrastructures, the International Organization for Securities
Commissioners and
the Financial Stability Board.
Central clearing is an important component of regulators' push
to decrease the
chances for bail-outs of OTC clearing members (or future
commission merchants),
many of whom include the subsidiaries of systemically important
banks.
Among many swap products, there still exists a complex web of
bilateral
agreements between OTC counterparties. By moving to central
clearing, banks and
financial institutions are essentially placing more clearing
risk on the CCP,
increasing regulatory visibility and theoretically permitting a
more simplified
opportunity for a CCP resolution. This is far different from the
collapse of
Lehman Brothers, a situation vastly worsened by bilateral
derivative trading
agreements.
The growing systemic importance of CCPs is a by-product of
mandating a central
clearing of swaps (now effective in the US and EU, and soon to
be effective in
four more jurisdictions). Regulators have recognized for several
years the risks
of mandating, but not truly enforcing, central clearing before
market
participants are ready.
Fitch sees the issues of adequate CCP capitalization, liquidity
risk management,
stress testing and resolution planning as merely several among
many details that
prudential regulations are expected to eventually address to
offset the systemic
importance and risks of CCPs. It is possible that in addressing
some of the CCP
issues, some regulators will draw certain parallels to already
well-advanced
prudential bank regulations.
From an operational standpoint, mandating central clearing has
the impact of
forcing CCPs to ramp up technologies that facilitate clearing
capacity for a
broader set of products and clearing higher volumes.
Accommodating such rapid
growth, on-boarding new clearing members, while keeping
competitive and
profitable, are the forms of operational risk that we believe
CCPs are
increasingly facing.
